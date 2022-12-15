OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Visit the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) this winter and enjoy art with family and friends for memorable experiences!

"We warmly invite everyone to this iconic building for our new winter programming, which features something for everyone," said Angela Cassie, Interim Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada. "From free Thursday evenings with live DJs, art-making workshops and artist talks, to fascinating exhibitions and installations by artists from across the country and beyond, the Gallery's winter programming is the backdrop for quality time spent together."

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday night until January 5, visitors can enjoy refreshments and festive bites in the Scotiabank Great Hall to the sound of a local DJ while making decorative lanterns, an activity specially designed for adults. Admission is free.

A Thursday evening at the Gallery would not be complete without a tour of the collection. 3 to see is a new programme of guided tours with an interpreter. These free 30-minute tours are an opportunity to discover or learn more about three works that are linked by the same theme: constellations. Two tours in English are scheduled: at 5:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. (French tours at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Departure from the Scotiabank Great Hall.

The Studio, located right next to the Auditorium, opens its doors to creators of all stages and ages every weekend and on public holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until January 8, 2023 for lantern-making. Art materials are provided. Included with Gallery admission. Free for members and children 11 and under. Fun and memorable moments guaranteed for all!

The installation Rashid Johnson: Capsule in the Gallery's main entrance (until January 5), the exhibitions Movement: Expressive Bodies in Art, the 2022 Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts, the 2022 New Generation of Photography Award (until December 19), the 2022 Sobey Art Award exhibition, the installation John Akomfrah: Vertigo Sea, and works from the collections of Indigenous and Canadian Art, Contemporary Art, and European Art, are all waiting to be discovered or rediscovered.

The Boutique offers a wide range of beautiful items: books on visual arts and art history, calendars featuring Indigenous, Inuit and Canadian art, greeting cards, Canadian jewellery, art supplies, decorative objects and more. Art lovers from coast-to-coast-to-coast can also shop online at ShopNGC.ca. Until January 8 all 2023 calendars and agendas are 25% off (in-store purchases only).

An ever-popular gift is a membership to the Gallery that gives unlimited access to the collection, exhibitions, exclusive Member previews, discounts on parking, and various activities throughout the year. For more details, contact the Gallery's Membership and Annual Giving office at 613-714-6833 or [email protected]

Season 2023

The Gallery is opening two new exhibitions this winter: Paul P.: Amor et Mors, which opens on February 10 and presents a recently acquired selection of paintings, drawings, prints and a sculpture by Toronto artist Paul P. in dialogue with works from the Gallery's collection; and, beginning on March 3, Uninvited: Canadian Artists of the Modern Age, which focuses on a generation of women painters, photographers, sculptors, architects and filmmakers from a century ago who have opened up new horizons for women artists in Canada. This latest exhibition is organized by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection with the exceptional participation of the National Gallery of Canada.

As well, the exhibition Movement: Expressive Bodies in Art runs until September 10, 2023. Featuring 75 works by 30 artists from the 17th century to the present, it draws attention to the Gallery's extensive collections of Indigenous, contemporary, European and photographic art with works that reveal the expressive energy of the body.

Public Programme

The Gallery offers a range of enriching activities for visitors of all ages, including creative arts workshops, artist and curator talks, lectures, guided tours and more. To learn more about the program, visit gallery.ca regularly, under the Learn tab.

***

2023 EXHIBITIONS & INSTALLATIONS

National Gallery of Canada

380 Sussex Drive

Ottawa, ON K1N 9J4

Canada

gallery.ca

PAUL P.: Amor et Mors

February 10 – June 11, 2023

Paul P.'s distinctive art practice mines the past, forging links between contemporary and historical periods on the cusp of change. His paintings, sculptures, prints and drawings find inspiration in a range of sources: neoclassical sculpture of the 1700s, the art of James McNeill Whistler (1834–1903), the arch mannerism of poet Robert de Montesquiou (1855–1921), and storied places such as Venice, Italy, and its contemporary counterpart, Venice Beach, California. The cornerstone of his artistic project is an extensive series of portraits of young men appropriated from pre-AIDS erotic photographs. This series shares an affinity with the work of certain artists of the late 1800s who defied the prevailing morality of their time and furthered a secret language of coded homosexuality.

A group of thirty recently acquired works created by Paul P. between 2003 and 2019 here act as portals for time travel between art-historical periods. In this way, they form a dialogue with a selection of other artworks from the Gallery's collection.

UNINVITED: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment

March 3 – August 20, 2023

Uninvited celebrates a generation of extraordinary women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers and sculptors from a century ago. Together, they opened up new frontiers for women artists in Canada, as seen in this cross-country snapshot of female creativity during the dynamic interwar period. Incorporating the work of settler and Indigenous visual artists in a stirring affirmation of the female creative voice, Uninvited challenges the notion of the quintessential Canadian artist. It explores the diversity of women creators from coast to coast to coast, many of whom have been neglected by traditional art history. What emerges is a vibrant social mandate for art, moving away from the unpopulated wilderness portrayed by many of the era's male artists to a poignant examination of cities, resource extraction, social issues, human psychology, the displacement of Indigenous peoples, and the immigrant experience. These women depicted what their male counterparts were perhaps less inclined to see, producing art from a place of deep humanity, curiosity and intelligence.

Featuring nearly 200 works of art, the National Gallery of Canada's presentation of Uninvited includes more than 30 works from its own collection. The Gallery will be the fourth and final venue for this exhibition, which offers a fuller and more diverse picture of the visual arts in Canada during a pivotal modern moment. Organized by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection with the exceptional support of the National Gallery of Canada.

Movement: Expressive Bodies in Art

On view until September 10, 2023

Drawn from the collections of the National Gallery of Canada, this exhibition celebrates the expressive energy of the human body. From seventeenth-century prints to contemporary performance, paintings, photographs and videos, the show demonstrates how the body endures as a subject for artists wishing to explore issues of social concern, or express the many possibilities of human contact and interaction. Supported by the Scotiabank Photography Program at the National Gallery of Canada.

***

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé — Everything is Connected — Tout est relié

The National Gallery of Canada is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means Everything is Connected—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European Art from the 14th to 21st centuries. Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than a century. To find out more about the Gallery's programming and activities visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. #Ankose #EverythingIsConnected #ToutEstRelié.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For further information: For media only: For more information, images, or to set up an interview, please contact: Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]