MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Gallery is celebrating Québec designer Jean-Claude Poitras' 50-year career with Art-Couture, an exhibition of his work that opens today at Quebecor's head office. The eminent fashion designer and ambassador for Québec revisits his haute couture classics and draws on them to create unique works of art imbued with the elegance and sense of motion that typify his career.

"Visionaries like Jean-Claude Poitras have put Québec on the map," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "This exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beginning of exceptional artist's career. He is a model of innovation for young creators. In keeping with our corporate mission of promoting Québec culture, we are proud to bring his art to the people with this show at the Quebecor Gallery."

Jean-Claude Poitras: A career that broke through the boundaries of fashion

Art-Couture tells the story of renowned fashion designer Jean-Claude Poitras with some 40 works organized into three collections. Fifty years after the opening of his first workshop, Poitras is still reinventing himself. His art is at the intersection of fashion design and visual arts, spanning painting and embroidery on fabric canvases, impressive sculptures of bustiers, sketches on textured paper and more.

Since its inception in 2012, the Quebecor Gallery has hosted more than 20 exhibitions showcasing prominent Québec artists. Visitors have been able to admire the work of talented artists such as Pierre Dury, Armand Vaillancourt, Marc Séguin, Louis Boudreault, Françoise Sullivan, Michel Goulet, Nadia Myre, Jérôme Fortin, Alexandre Castonguay, Guy Laramée, Patrick Beaulieu, Catherine Bolduc and many others.

The multidisciplinary exhibition Art-Couture will be at the Quebecor Gallery at Quebecor's head office, 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montreal, until February 28, 2023. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Free admission.

Quebecor Gallery

The Quebecor Gallery is dedicated to showing Québec art and artists. It has hosted more than 20 exhibitions since 2012. Quebecor also supports many museums, organizations and events in the visual arts, including the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Darling Foundry and Montreal Museum Day.

quebecor.com/en/social-engagement/culture/quebecor-gallery

About Quebecor's social engagement

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and strong philanthropic commitments to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec, actively contributing to many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Our community has the collective ability to build, through these combined efforts, a more robust and innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let us continue building a proud, prosperous Québec. Together, we can cultivate the art of the possible.

quebecor.com/en/social-engagement

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Quebecor, 514 380-4572, [email protected]