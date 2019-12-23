Arrest of Person on "Wanted by the CBSA" List

OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 17, 2019 in Montreal, Canada Border Services Agency officers arrested Mohamed Ratni, a fugitive on the "Wanted by the CBSA" list. Mr. Ratni had been on the list since September 2016.

The Algerian national had a Canada-wide warrant for arrest and removal after being ruled inadmissible to Canada for violating the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Quick Facts

The "Wanted by the CBSA" list was put on the CBSA website in 2011. To date, 70 people on the list have been found in Canada .

. We would remind members of the public that they shouldn't try to apprehend these wanted individuals but should report their whereabouts to CBSA's Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Quotes

"This arrest highlights CBSA's commitment to protecting Canadians and keeping our communities safe."

- Annie Beauséjour – CBSA Regional Director General, Quebec Region

