Arrest of Person on "Wanted by the CBSA" List Français
Dec 23, 2019, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 17, 2019 in Montreal, Canada Border Services Agency officers arrested Mohamed Ratni, a fugitive on the "Wanted by the CBSA" list. Mr. Ratni had been on the list since September 2016.
The Algerian national had a Canada-wide warrant for arrest and removal after being ruled inadmissible to Canada for violating the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).
Quick Facts
- The "Wanted by the CBSA" list was put on the CBSA website in 2011. To date, 70 people on the list have been found in Canada.
- We would remind members of the public that they shouldn't try to apprehend these wanted individuals but should report their whereabouts to CBSA's Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.
Quotes
"This arrest highlights CBSA's commitment to protecting Canadians and keeping our communities safe."
- Annie Beauséjour – CBSA Regional Director General, Quebec Region
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Borders Services Agency, 613-957-6500, [email protected]
Share this article