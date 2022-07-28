To celebrate the launch of this nostalgic drink, now with 5% alcohol, AriZona Hard is inviting Quebecers to throw caution to the wind and live out their '90s dream of dyeing their hair a wild and wonderful colour, free of charge! We've all thought about radically changing up our hairstyle, and luckily, some trends never go out of style - like a bold and bright look for the summer. Surrounded by funky, nostalgic furniture in an Instagrammable colour palette, consumers can sample the best of the '90s, while enjoying the iconic AriZona taste they all know.

"Since we know how much Quebecers enjoy AriZona's nostalgic tea drink, we're excited to finally provide them with Arizona Hard, a beverage that fits their lives today, all with a touch of '90s nostalgia!" said Michelle Sowinski, senior marketing manager at Molson Coors, "With Salon AriZona, we hope to take people back to a not-so-distant era and toast to adulthood!"

Join AriZona Hard on August 6th and 7th at 227 Notre Dame-West for a chance to receive a hair makeover and to be one of the first to try the AriZona Hard flavours. Quebecers of legal age can book a first come, first served appointment with a stylist by visiting AdultingWithAriZona.com. If you're not able to make it to Salon AriZona, don't forget to pick up AriZona Hard at participating convenience and grocery stores across the province and make the most of summer!

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet & Coors Original, Blue Moon, Belgian White & LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors Canada

For further information: Media contact: Rosalie Lavoie, 514-244-5277, [email protected]