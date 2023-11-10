MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Jacob as Executive Director, Enforcement. Mr. Jacob had been serving as interim Executive Director since March 17, 2023, while continuing to carry out his responsibilities as Superintendent, Client Services and Distribution Oversight.

Éric Jacob (CNW Group/Autorité des marchés financiers)

Mr. Jacob has held a number of management positions since joining the AMF in 2008. Before being appointed Superintendent, Client Services and Distribution Oversight in 2021, he spent some ten years leading various teams within AMF Enforcement.

"Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the top role at AMF Enforcement, as evidenced by his committed work at the head of various units and impressive track record at the AMF," said Yves Ouellet, AMF President and CEO. "His recognized sector expertise, strategic vision and facilitative approach will provide significant value to AMF Enforcement and the entire AMF team."

"I'm looking forward to my new responsibilities with great enthusiasm, aware that the markets are rapidly changing, raising new issues," said Eric Jacob. "AMF Enforcement, by ensuring financial sector integrity in collaboration with the AMF's teams and partners, plays a strategic role in the AMF's mission."

The appointment of Eric Jacob comes into effect on November 13, 2023. In the meantime, Mr. Jacob will act as interim head of AMF Client Services and Distribution Oversight, ensuring the continuity of ongoing projects in close collaboration with its management team and staff.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

