MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce that one of its members will contribute to Canada's international reputation in hydropower standardization, by becoming one of the few Canadian engineers to participate in a working group of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Yannick Méthot, engineer and consultant — turbine and generator at CIMA+, was recently appointed member of Maintenance Team 32 (MT32) of the IEC Technical Committee on Hydraulic Turbines (TC 4), a multi-disciplinary team responsible for the revision of the IEC 60193 standard on model testing of hydraulic turbines. This is a flagship industry standard, and one of the most important from TC 4. Yannick's first participation in the working group, which brings together 30 members from 12 different countries, took place on November 21 and 22 in Graz, Austria. This appointment marks an important milestone in CIMA+'s contribution to international standards development.

"I feel privileged to be able to use my knowledge and expertise in standardization and hydropower to improve standards in this sector. It's a great challenge, and also an honor for me to represent CIMA+ on the international scene, in a field where very few consulting engineering firms are generally represented," said Yannick Méthot.

In fact, he becomes the second CIMA+ representative in this specific sector to sit on one of the IEC's working groups, following Alexandre Trudel, a senior engineer who received the IEC 1906 award in 2022 and who has been acting as Co-Convenor of Working Group 37 (WG37) since 2018, a committee responsible for the development and publication of a new international standard on fatigue and cracking of hydraulic turbine runners. This working group comprises 26 members from 13 countries.

Through this commitment, CIMA+ makes a significant contribution to the visibility and international influence of Canadian expertise in standardization and hydropower, a priority shared by the Standards Council of Canada, of which Mr. Méthot and Mr. Trudel are also members.

The IEC was the first international standards organization to be created, in 1906. TC 4, for its part, was founded in 1911 and is one of the IEC's oldest technical committees.

