OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the nomination of Martino Fanfani as Senior Director, Buildings East Ontario.

In this pivotal role, Mr. Fanfani will spearhead two major growth initiatives within the Buildings sector, reinforcing CIMA+'s reputation as an industry leader and innovator. He will oversee the development and execution of the firm's strategic plan for Ottawa and Eastern Ontario. He will also lead the Buildings Energy Efficiency initiative on a national scale, a critical effort to meet the industry's decarbonization and green building goals across Canada.

"In alignment with CIMA+'s unwavering commitment to sustainability, we have established this crucial role to drive our mission forward and share essential knowledge across our teams nationwide. We are excited to welcome Martino Fanfani, whose extensive expertise and passion for sustainability make him the perfect leader for this transformative journey. Together, we will pave the way toward a greener, more sustainable future," said Yannick Maltais, Executive Vice President, Buildings at CIMA+.

"Leveraging our multidisciplinary team and extensive expertise in sustainable development, we are well-positioned to emerge as a leading force in engineering within the National Capital Region," said Matt McBride, Vice President, Buildings, Ontario, CIMA+.

Mr. Fanfani's appointment took effect in July 2024.

