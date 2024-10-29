SUDBURY, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Al Boissonneault as Director, Sudbury- Resource & Industry markets, marking a significant milestone in his strategic growth plan for Ontario. This expansion underscores CIMA+'s commitment to being closer to the clients in Northern Ontario and tapping into the region's vast potential.

Born and raised in Sudbury, Al Boissonneault brings a deep understanding of the area and its customers, having dedicated his career to working in the region. His expertise will be pivotal as CIMA+ aims to grow its presence in the Greater Sudbury area in the next five years.

M. Boissonneault holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining from Laurentian University and a Civil Engineering Technologist Diploma from Cambrian College. He has been a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in Ontario since 2004. With over 23 years of experience, Al Boissonneault has been involved in some of Canada's largest underground mining operations and major projects, both domestically and internationally.

"We are excited to welcome Al to the CIMA+ family. His leadership and expertise will not only strengthen our team but also reinforce our dedication to building strong, lasting relationships with our clients in Northern Ontario. This appointment is a testament to our commitment to the Sudbury region and our strategic vision for growth in Ontario," said Timothée Lescop, Senior Vice President, Resources and industry at CIMA+.

"Joining CIMA+ is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in the Sudbury region and contribute to the company's ambitious growth plans. This is a unique chance to build a strong local team and make a meaningful impact on the community and industry I know so well. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to deliver innovative solutions that meet their needs," adds Al Boissonneault, Director, Sudbury- Resource & Industry markets at CIMA+.

The appointment took effect in September 2024.

