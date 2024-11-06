MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the nomination of Anahita Jami to the role of Director, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). This nomination in a strategic role demonstrates the essential place of ESG values within the organization.

With a PhD in Environmental Applied Science and Management from Toronto Metropolitan University, Anahita Jami has a strong academic foundation that is supplemented by multiple certifications. She was also honoured with the EP ECO Impact Award in 2024 for outstanding contributions to the field of sustainability.

Anahita Jami joined CIMA+ in early 2024 and was instrumental in the execution of the organization's ESG plan. Through this plan, CIMA+ is committed engineering for future generations, empowering people and their communities and leading sustainable business. As CIMA+ moves forward and continues to implement more strategies aimed at achieving its goals, Dr. Jami's new role will be pivotal in the success of the numerous initiatives. "Ms. Jami will support our internal initiatives and work closely with our various sectors to support our clients in their respective paths through sustainable development. CIMA+ is dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, increasing green revenues, reaching our EDI objectives and demonstrating responsible governance. She will play an increasingly strategic role within our organization." said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"I am very excited about this new challenge. I am committed to contributing to the optimization and coordination of ESG strategy at CIMA+ and participating in the development of innovative and sustainable projects", Dr. Jami commented.

Her appointment took effect on September 30, 2024.

