MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Suzanne Demeules, Chief Practice Officer at CIMA+, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Turpin as ESG Director.

Mr. Turpin holds a Master's degree in Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment, a joint program of McGill University and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and has over 20 years of experience in ESG across North America, Oceania and Europe. He served as Director Sustainability for Quadra, Canada's market leader in chemical and ingredient distribution, where he spearheaded the Sustainable Solutions and Green Chemistry portfolio and product development. In that role, he identified and validated sustainability attributes for 1,600+ SKUs to enable environmental footprint reductions across the industries served by Quadra.

"We're glad to see Mr. Turpin joining CIMA+. He has a solid background that will help CIMA+ pursue its strategic vision of becoming a major player in building a sustainable future.", stated Mrs. Demeules.

Ian's appointment reaffirms CIMA+'s commitment to pursue environmental efforts and advances. His deep knowledge of ESG and sustainability issues will contribute to the optimization of the firm's ESG strategy and the development of innovative and sustainable projects to confront climate change.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca

