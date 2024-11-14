Application period now open for the Community Sport for All Initiative

The Government of Canada is accepting proposals for projects that create more opportunities for all Canadians to participate in sport, with a focus on increasing inclusion for underrepresented groups.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Sport has the power to build communities, bring people together and transform lives. Still, too many people in Canada face barriers that prevent them from experiencing the benefits of sport. To address this, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced a new call for proposals under the Community Sport for All Initiative.

National organizations, or those capable of delivering projects across multiple provinces or territories, are invited to submit proposals. The Community Sport for All Initiative focuses on removing barriers to participation for underrepresented groups including Black, Indigenous and racialized communities, persons with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ people, persons with low incomes, seniors and newcomers. Successful proposals will work with local groups to ensure sport opportunities are available for everyone.

Budget 2024 provided $15 million over two years for the Community Sport for All Initiative, which includes $5 million in 2024–25 and $10 million in 2025–26. This funding is part of the Government of Canada's broader vision to create a sport system that reflects Canadian values of inclusivity, accessibility and community engagement.

Organizations are invited to submit their proposals by December 23, 2024

"Sport unites communities and gives people the confidence and skills they need to succeed, but too many Canadians are still left on the sidelines. Through the Community Sport for All Initiative, we are breaking down barriers and making sure that everybody, especially those who are still excluded, can experience the joy of sport in their communities."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Funding will be allocated for the 2024–2026 fiscal years.

At least 20 percent of the overall Community Sport for All Initiative budget will be devoted to activities focused on persons with a disability.

The funded projects are guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in a way that increases participation and retention in underrepresented communities.

Projects will be delivered in a way that increases participation and retention in underrepresented communities. Focused on organized sport: While other activities such as movement and skills development may be included, the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities such as movement and skills development may be included, the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must meet the needs of at least one underrepresented group but can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must meet the needs of at least one underrepresented group but can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should be delivered in underserved communities and achieve regional diversity.

As the largest investor in Canada's amateur sport system, the Government of Canada is proud to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sporting events.

In 2023–24, Sport Canada provided $266.8 million in support for national sport organizations and high-performance athletes as well as initiatives aimed at increasing sport participation and improving safe sport practices.

