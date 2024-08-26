Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Canada announce negotiated settlement to address the First Nation's historic Treaty Reserve Claim

ROBINSON SUPERIOR TREATY TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

At a community event on August 24, Chief Yvette Metansinine of Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada and the First Nation have reached a historic $130 million claim settlement to address the First Nation's Treaty Reserve Claim against Canada, advance reconciliation, and renew their Nation-to-Nation relationship.

Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek's Treaty Reserve Claim asserts that their ancestors made up a separate and distinct First Nation who was not present at the signing of the Robinson Superior Treaty in 1850 but adhered sometime shortly after 1850. In their claim, Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek seeks reserve land under the Treaty, as well as financial compensation for not having a reserve since 1850.

Achieved through collaboration and dialogue, this settlement recognizes that Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek is a party to the Treaty. It also provides financial compensation from Canada to Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek. The longer-term work toward a land-related settlement continues between the First Nation, Ontario, and Canada.

Honouring the Treaty relationship is a fundamental part of advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with First Nation communities.

Quotes

"As we reflect on the dedicated work of our leadership, both past and present, over the last three decades, we recognize the immense effort that has brought forth this vital acknowledgment of our treaty relationship, founded on mutual respect and reconciliation. The recent signing of this agreement, followed by the signing of a declaration, not only symbolizes the culmination of years of perseverance and dialogue but also marks an important step in our community's next chapter. Together, we move forward with renewed strength and commitment to honour our shared history while building a brighter future for generations to come."

Chief Yvette Metansinine

Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek

"This is a decisive step forward in our ongoing joint work to honour a Treaty promise, advance reconciliation, and renew the Nation-to-Nation relationship with Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek. This compensation is long overdue and rightfully owed to the First Nation to address the claim and build for a better future."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for the members of Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of their leadership, this settlement will provide community members the financial support needed to successfully plan for their own future."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Quick facts

The settlement announced addresses Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek's claim against Canada with financial compensation. The settlement also commits Canada to further dialogue and collaboration with Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Ontario in relation to the claim for reserve land under the Treaty.

with financial compensation. The settlement also commits to further dialogue and collaboration with Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and in relation to the claim for reserve land under the Treaty. The settlement was approved in a vote by Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek members on January 15, 2024 , and was then signed by Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Canada .

, and was then signed by Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and . Negotiations between Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek, Ontario , and Canada will continue to address Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek's claim to reserve land under the Treaty.

, and will continue to address Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek's claim to reserve land under the Treaty. Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek, Ontario , and Canada will continue to work together toward shared and balanced solutions. The parties will provide updates to and engage with interested parties as key milestones are reached at the negotiation table.

Associated link

Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek First Nation

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Chief Yvette Metansinine, Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek, [email protected]; Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]