"We are delighted that Angela has accepted to step in as Interim Director & CEO. As one of the key architects of the new vision of the Gallery, she is the ideal candidate to build on her predecessor's successes. Angela is a bold and inclusive leader who will continue to strengthen the Gallery's connections with communities across the country," said Françoise Lyon, Chair Board of Trustees, National Gallery of Canada.

"I am proud of the Gallery and our team's achievements to date. I look forward to building on the gains we have made and working towards a future in which art has the power to build bridges, deepen relations, and advance a more equitable society," said Angela Cassie, National Gallery of Canada.

About Angela Cassie

Angela joined the Gallery in January 2021 as Vice-President of Strategic Transformation and Inclusion and oversees the implementation of the NGC's strategic plan. Fluently bilingual, Angela served for 10 years in progressively senior roles at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg before stepping down as Senior Vice-President, Program, Exhibitions and Public Affairs in 2019 to pursue a mini-MBA at the McGill Executive Institute. Angela began her career at the Department of Canadian Heritage from 1998 to 2008 and served as Regional Director of Communications and Executive Services (Prairies and Northern Region). She also serves as the President of the Board of the Société de la Francophonie manitobaine and has recently completed the 2022 Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé — Everything is Connected — Tout est relié

The National Gallery of Canada is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means Everything is Connected—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The National Gallery of Canada is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European Art from the 14th to 21st centuries. Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than a century. To find out more about the Gallery's programming and activities visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. #Ankose #EverythingIsConnected #AmplifyVoices.

