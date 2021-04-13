TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that Andrew Simpson, a leader in sustainable investing, has joined the firm as Senior Vice-President and Portfolio Manager.

"Andrew is a tremendous addition to our team and we're delighted to have him," said Lesley Marks, Chief Investment Officer (Equities), Mackenzie Investments. "His extensive experience and proven track record in fund management, particularly in the sustainable investing space, will allow us to further strengthen our ability to deliver relevant, innovative and strong performing solutions to our clients."

Mr. Simpson, who will report to Ms. Marks, has more than 20 years of experience in investment management and has played a pioneering role in the Canadian sustainable investing space. Most recently, he served as Director (Investment Management) at Vancity Investment Management, where he has been focused on managing sustainable investing funds since 2010 and has successfully implemented equity portfolios that aim to generate risk-adjusted returns alongside ESG objectives.

As part of his role at Mackenzie, Mr. Simpson will lead the firm's newest sustainable investing boutique, which will emphasize best-in-class environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) analysis. This is Mackenzie's second sustainability focused investment boutique. In December 2020, the firm acquired Greenchip Financial Corp., which specializes in environmental thematic investing.

Mackenzie's approach to sustainable investing provides Canadians with the opportunity to invest with impact through funds that are designed to generate long-term competitive returns while supporting positive ESG outcomes. The firm aims to build sustainability into its culture, corporate practices, and every investment decision it makes and has signalled the importance of sustainability by identifying it as a key strategic priority for the overall business.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $191.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Becky Caissie, Mackenzie Investments, 647-969-3431, [email protected]