The Government of Canada supports renovations and upgrades to the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc

LA TUQUE, QC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Cultural institutions play a vital role in Canadian society. Investments in the arts and culture help build vibrant communities by stimulating our economy, creating good middle-class jobs and offering more opportunities for Canadians to enjoy the performing arts.

This is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $644,600 in funding for the Ville de La Tuque today to complete renovations and upgrades to the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc.

The funding was provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The restorations to the venue will help host artists and spectators safely and purchase high-performance, specialized equipment to enhance live public performances. When the construction project is completed in 2022, an estimated 40 performances will be presented to over 10,000 spectators in La Tuque and the surrounding areas that year.

"My attachment to my hometown is no secret to anyone. I am pleased that the support provided by our government to improve the facilities at the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc will provide the residents of La Tuque and the Mauricie region with access to more quality shows. Families, elementary and secondary school students, and nearby Indigenous communities will get a chance to appreciate the talent and creativity of our artists in a venue that is better adapted for cultural presentations."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am very proud to see this project becoming a reality at the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc, an important place for the people of La Tuque and an unmatched cultural space in the riding of Saint-Maurice–Champlain. I would like to thank my colleague the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, a Latuquois with whom I have had the pleasure of working on this essential project for residents of La Tuque and Haute-Mauricie."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint-Maurice–Champlain)

"We thank Minister Steven Guilbeault and the Government of Canada for financially supporting our renovation project of the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc. This project will allow our population to benefit from a modern municipal cultural infrastructure that is better adapted to its needs. We are particularly pleased that this announcement is taking place in the presence of Minister Guilbeault, a Latuquois who is proud of his hometown."

—Pierre-David Tremblay, Mayor of La Tuque

Through its Recreation and Culture Department, the Ville de La Tuque helps promote and present arts and heritage activities to all of its 11,000 citizens. To bolster these efforts, in 1999 the city built a venue dedicated to the arts: the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc. This building includes two main performance venues: La Forestière Multipurpose Room (268 to 528 seats) and the Hydro-Québec Room (50 to 200 seats). The Ville de La Tuque entrusted management of the building to the Corporation de développement des arts et de la culture de Ville de La Tuque.

The Corporation de développement des arts et de la culture de Ville de La Tuque, established in 1999, is a multidisciplinary presenter that offers around 30 professional performances to over 6,000 spectators each year in music, comedy, theatre, dance, children's shows, and more. The organization places great emphasis on public awareness and development activities.

The renovations and upgrades to the Complexe culturel Félix-Leclerc involve replacing the seats and stands in the La Forestière performance room, renovating the reception area, and making improvements to electrical, ventilation and plumbing systems. It also includes purchasing specialized equipment, including stage, sound and lighting equipment.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

