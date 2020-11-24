DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

AMP Drummond is an innovative SME specializing in the manufacture of trailer locks and in precision machining. To pursue growth on international markets and improve the effectiveness of its marketing efforts, investments are needed in the business's client management system and in developing new digital material to promote its products. To do this, AMP Drummond will receive a repayable contribution of $138,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This financial support will enable the business to accelerate its growth by deploying a digital marketing strategy internationally.

This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec). The Government of Canada assistance will focus more specifically on producing and disseminating digital promotional material, establishing a client relationship management system and purchasing priority fees for search engines. The project will lead to the creation of one full-time job and an increase in business exports.

Founded in 2001, AMP Drummond inc. (AMP) is a manufacturing business with 12 employees that specializes in producing anti-theft bolt locks and padlocks for several types of trailers. Its clientele consists mainly of construction contractors and recreational vehicle owners (boats, caravans, etc.). The SME has several patented locking systems due to their unique design, which reduces the risk of theft compared with similar products. The solutions offered by AMP are increasingly in demand by insurance companies due to their reliability.

Today's announcement demonstrates once again the Government of Canada's commitment to the country's manufacturing businesses. By supporting them as they pursue their operations and by stimulating their growth, the government is helping the Quebec manufacturing industry to play a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

Quotes

"By helping businesses invest in equipment and machinery that will improve their performance or in marketing strategies that will make them known in new markets, the Government of Canada is remaining true to its commitments, which involve stimulating growth, innovation and exports."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping Canadian businesses and economic sectors by investing in their productivity and boosting their competitiveness in export markets. We are proud to support AMP Drummond to accelerate its growth while contributing to the economic recovery in Quebec and Canada. By helping SMEs become more innovative and competitive, we are preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We thank CED and the Government of Canada for this contribution demonstrating their confidence in our team and our Amplock products. This support enables us to pursue our growth and enhance our efficiency, giving us the means to reach our objectives."

André Paré, President, AMP Drummond

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]