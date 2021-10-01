One in 10 Canadians say they have left or have considered leaving a job over lack of mental health support

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - While Canadian employers consider what the future of work looks like, Sun Life says that a mental health strategy must be part of the plan to help curb Canada's mental health crisis. A new Sun Life survey revealed that over half of Canadians continue to suffer from mental health challenges, 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet despite this, Sun Life's study shows companies – and leaders – are not stepping up enough with employee mental health support.

Mental health still not a safe workplace topic, trust in employers among top reason

Even while the majority of the country's workforce (62%) says emotional, mental and physical fatigue is the top issue affecting them negatively, a third of Canadians (37%) feel unsafe to talk about mental health at work. Lack of trust in their employer was among the top reasons (55%), with embarrassment (50%) and fear of discrimination following closely behind (40%). The survey also found that one in 10 working Canadians have left (11%) or have considered leaving their job (10%) due to a lack of employer mental health support. Additionally, only 22% said their CEO or manager had talked about mental health in the last 12 months.

"Companies across the country are considering their future of work plans, but Canadians have said – loud and clear – it's the future of our workforce we must consider," says Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "After 18 months of this pandemic, we continue to be in a mental health crisis, yet employees are still not getting the support they need at work. I will continue to re-convene my CEO and C-suite forum annually to keep tension on this crisis. If there was ever a time for Canadian leaders to renew their organization's vision and approach to employee mental health, it's now."

Leaders and employee resources key as part of comprehensive mental health strategy

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Sun Life calls on Canadian companies to join them in a commitment to further invest in a workplace mental health strategy.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and be their authentic selves. That starts with employers investing in workplace mental health to help build a more resilient Canada," says Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "A comprehensive mental health plan should consider leadership, communication and education. Companies should review whether leaders talk openly about mental health, ensure employees know how to access resources, and equip managers to support teams. Ultimately, this drives better health outcomes, earlier in people's mental health journey."

Three easy actions companies can take to curb the crisis

Review your company's mental health benefits – Evaluate current mental health benefits, including whether employees have access to free online resources, employee assistance programs and adequate benefits coverage so they can seek care.

Take advantage of free resources – Don't know where to start? There are many free resources, such as Sun Life's free, digital mental health strategy toolkit, which guides employers through the fundamentals of developing a comprehensive workplace strategy – whether they're a small, medium or large business. Companies can also share Lumino Health's free, bilingual virtual health platform with employees. Available to everyone in Canada, it can help employees find and connect with the right mental health professional and access mental health and wellness articles.

Commit to talking about mental health at work – Leaders who speak openly about mental health at work can help cultivate a safe space for dialogue and encourage employees to take action. For help getting the conversation started, try Sun Life's free manager training videos.

