TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today the launch of the accessible Android version of the AMI-tv App, created especially for the blind and partially sighted community. It is available now for download on the Google Play Store.

The Android version of the AMI-tv App, designed and developed in-house by AMI, joins the previously released Apple iOS and tvOS iterations. AMI worked in close collaboration with testing partners Fable Tech Labs Inc.—a diverse community of accessibility professionals, each living with a disability—who helped refine the app to ensure the highest level of accessibility and user experience.

Android users now have access to AMI-tv programming in AMI This Week, Double Tap TV, Employable Me and Level Playing Field; original documentaries like Evening the Odds, Working it Out: Disability, Employment & COVID-19 and No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis; and digital exclusives that take users behind the scenes on AMI-tv projects.

"We're thrilled to bring the AMI-tv App to the Android platform," says Virginia Vuleta, Director, Digital Strategy at AMI. "We know users will love the ease of accessing our incredible stable of programming conveniently."

The AMI-tv App for Android boasts closed captioning on all content; accessibility enhancements featuring bolded text; a high-contrast layout; handy tutorials explaining the app's features; the option to access AMI-tv programming for English, AMI-télé for French, or both; and, most important to AMI's core audience, Integrated Described Video built into every program. End users can watch AMI original content on the go as well as download their favourite AMI programs offline for later viewing.

The AMI-tv App for Android is available in English (AMI-tv) and French (AMI-télé) and can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection, and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

