—Streamlined layout offers unrivaled access to original AMI content—

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Slick modern look, one-of-a-kind original award-winning content and accessible: AMI pulls back the curtain on AMI+.

With a streamlined layout, visitors to AMI+ can access AMI's stable of audio, television and digital content created by and for the disability community. Additionally, visitors can utilize customizable accessibility settings for the blind and partially sighted community AMI serves.

Months of rigorous testing and consultation with our audience and members of Fable—a diverse community of accessibility professionals, each identifying as having a disability—have resulted in an engaging, easy-to-use layout that puts AMI's content at the forefront.

Watch the teaser trailer.

"I am excited to share AMI+ with Canadians of all abilities," says David Errington, President and CEO of AMI. "It is now easier than ever for visitors to access the incredible original content we offer."

Placed at the very top of the site and on every page of AMI+, users can select Accessibility Preferences and choose from eight levels of contrast, change the line spacing and the font. Once those selections are made, the website will remember those settings. AMI+ is fully compatible with assistive technology, including screen readers and magnifiers, and Windows, Apple and Android platforms and devices.

Visit AMI+ today.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

