TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The program, which launched in 2012, is open to Canadian students with a disability enrolled in a diploma or degree program at a Canadian post-secondary school.

Two scholarships valued at $5,000 each are awarded annually to students with a disability, one in English and one in French.

The recipients of this year's AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship are Gemma Greco and Catheryne Houde. Gemma is in her first year at Humber College, studying in the Hearing Instrument Specialist program, while Catheryne is enrolled in an advanced graduate diploma in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Université Laval.

"This will be a huge financial relief and allow me to focus more on my studies and less on working tirelessly throughout the school year," Gemma says.

"This will propel me toward the coveted diploma, of course, but also toward achieving greater professional goals, all while staying focused on what truly matters," Catheryne says.

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program. Since its founding in 1986, NEADS has been mandated to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada.

Information and eligibility requirements for the 2025 AMI Scholarship program will be posted on the AMI websites later this year. Visit www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele for complete details.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

