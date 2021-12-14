TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2021 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The program, which launched in 2012, is open to Canadian students enrolled in a diploma or degree program at a Canadian post-secondary school. Two scholarships valued at $5,000 each are awarded annually to students with a disability, one in English and one in French.

The recipients of this year's AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship are Rebecca Nicol of Barrie, ON, and Mohamed Auda from Montreal. Rebecca is in Year 1 of a two-year Masters program in Social Work at the University of Toronto while Mohamed is in his second year of Medical School at the University of Montreal.

"There are so many barriers to education that persons with disabilities face and money is one of those things," Rebecca says. "It's so helpful to have something like this available to make those educational, academic spaces a little bit more accessible." The scholarship will go directly towards Rebecca's tuition. Mohamed will use his scholarship to pay for expenses related to medical school and sport; he plays handball for Canada's national team.

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program. Since its founding in 1986, NEADS has been mandated to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada.

Information and eligibility requirements for the 2022 AMI Scholarship program will be posted on the AMI websites in February. Visit www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele for complete details.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

