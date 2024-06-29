AMFA strike forces WestJet to cancel more than 150 flights beginning on Saturday

Union's deliberate actions impacting approximately 20,000 guests' travel plans

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - As a result of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association's (AMFA) decision to strike, WestJet has begun initiating significant flights cancellations for Saturday, June 29. The initial 150 flight cancellations will impact approximately 20,000 guests with limited reaccommodation options available. Additional cancellations are anticipated by Saturday morning if the strike is not called off or intervention does not happen immediately.

WestJet is actively and aggressively pursuing every avenue to minimize disruption, including asking for immediate intervention by the Minister of Labour and the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB). As previously stated, WestJet had more than 250,000 guests scheduled to fly across the long weekend.

"A strike serves no one, as this negotiation has already been referred to binding arbitration. We know how painful this is for our guests and our people; however, we must start the immediate and safe parking or our aircraft," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "The scale of this deliberate disruption is devastating and AMFA must be held accountable for their reckless actions. Without immediate intervention, significant disruption will unnecessarily harm tens of thousands of Canadians along with the entire economic ecosystem that depends on our critical air service."

Beginning Saturday, June 29, WestJet will begin parking aircraft in stations across Canada with the intention of operating a significantly reduced schedule by end of day.

Total cancellation summary

Thursday, June 27 – Friday, June 28, 2024

~25 cancellations

~3300 guests impacted

Saturday, June 28

~150 cancellations

~20,000 guests impacted

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

