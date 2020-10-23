AMF welcomes a new member to its Investment Products Advisory Committee

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to a call for applications issued on August 6, 2020 to fill a vacant position on the Investment Products Advisory Committee (the "Committee"), the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") announces that it has selected Caroline Montminy, of Gestion d'actifs Burgundy, for a three-year renewable term.

The other Committee members are:

Marie Brault , National Bank of Canada

, National Bank of François Bruneau, Groupe Cloutier Investments

Yanic Chagnon , Manulife Financial

, Manulife Financial Charles Danis , Fidelity Investments Canada

, Fidelity Investments Canada Simon Destrempes , R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management

, R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Stéphane Dulude

Manon Gauthier , Industrial Alliance

, Industrial Alliance Maxime Gauthier , Mérici Financial Services

, Mérici Financial Services Eric F. Gosselin , Services financiers Éric F. Gosselin and PEAK Investment Services Inc.

, Services financiers Éric F. Gosselin and PEAK Investment Services Inc. Jonathan Halwagi, Fasken Martineau

Éric Landry , Desjardins Group

, Desjardins Group Élyse Lemay, Canada Life

Mario Tremblay , Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

The Committee's core mandate is to discuss issues relating to efficient frameworks for creating, managing and distributing investment products—mainly mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, non-redeemable investment funds and individual segregated funds—and provide feedback and suggestions for enhancing the development and implementation of those frameworks.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

