AMF publishes summary of corporate finance oversight and regulatory activities

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published the fifth edition of its summary of the oversight and regulatory activities of the Direction principale du financement des sociétés (AMF Corporate Finance), which highlights its key initiatives for the year ended December 31, 2021.

"Capital raising, particularly through initial public offerings and exempt market financing, grew significantly in 2021," said Hugo Lacroix, AMF Superintendent, Securities Markets. "Despite the high volume of activity, we performed our role of local regulator close to the industry efficiently, including in supporting and assisting financial sector stakeholders."

After presenting a profile of Québec companies, the summary sets out the AMF's key findings from its oversight activities and provides industry stakeholders with guidance on preparing regulatory compliant distribution and continuous disclosure documents.

As in previous years, the AMF also provides information on the representation of women on boards and in executive officer positions of Québec companies and outlines ongoing regulatory initiatives affecting corporate finance and companies' continuous disclosure requirements.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

