MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") today published its annual Summary of Oversight and Regulatory Activities, which details the key initiatives of the Direction principale du financement des sociétés ("Corporate Finance") for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

"Strengthening our role as a local regulator close to its markets is one of the pillars of our 2017-2020 Strategic Plan, which we will continue to implement until the end of March 2021," said AMF President and CEO Louis Morisset. "We are reaffirming this commitment by providing the industry, for a fourth consecutive year, with a tool that clarifies our continuous disclosure expectations and describes our recent regulatory activities," added Hugo Lacroix, AMF Superintendent, Securities Markets.

After presenting a profile of companies for which the AMF is the principal regulator, the summary outlines the outcomes of reviews of continuous disclosure documents and prospectuses filed by the companies. The summary also presents findings of reviews relating to AMF regulations and the guidance set out in international financial reporting standards.

In a spirit of openness and transparency, the summary also provides the market with information on the representation of women on boards and in executive officer positions and ongoing regulatory initiatives relating to company financing and continuous disclosure requirements.

The last part of the summary describes the many innovations that have been implemented by the AMF over the past year—particularly in response to the pandemic, which has had an impact on company disclosures and their analysis.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

