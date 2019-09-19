AMF publishes annual summary of corporate finance oversight and regulatory activities

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") today published its annual Summary of Oversight and Regulatory Activities, which details the key initiatives of the Direction principale du financement des sociétés ("Corporate Finance") for the 2018-2019 financial year.

"Strengthening our role as a local regulator close to its markets is one of the pillars of our 2017-2020 Strategic Plan," said AMF President and CEO Louis Morisset. "In this spirit of openness and transparency, we are providing the industry, for a third consecutive year, with a comprehensive tool that specifies our continuous disclosure expectations and updates the status of our regulatory work."

After presenting a profile of companies and the outcomes of continuous disclosure reviews, the summary outlines the main deficiencies observed by the AMF in its oversight activities and gives examples of corrected disclosure. As in previous years, the summary discloses some key figures regarding the representation of women on boards and in executive officer positions of Québec companies, thus helping to monitor progress on this issue.

The AMF also recaps pending and draft regulatory initiatives and staff notices relating to company financing and continuous disclosure requirements. Lastly, in the section on innovation, the AMF presents the efforts taken to establish a framework for crypto-asset trading platforms and to migrate the SEDAR, SEDI and NRD national electronic systems to an integrated and comprehensive system.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

