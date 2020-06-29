MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) is announcing today that exam sessions, which are currently on hold to limit the spread of COVID-19, will resume on July 6 in Montréal, and on July 7 in Québec City.

To make this possible, the AMF is temporarily relocating the exam sessions in order to follow the Québec government's public health recommendations for limiting the risk of spreading the virus, including social distancing.

Candidates currently on the waiting list to take an exam will receive an examination notice in the coming days, along with a summary of the public health recommendations to be followed. The AMF has developed stringent guidelines to ensure the safety of all people attending the exam sessions.

Note that, starting on July 2, all candidates will be able to register for exams according to the usual procedure, either via AMF E-Services or by submitting their registration documents by mail.

Additional information about the resumption of exams is available on the AMF's website.

Temporary measure to facilitate career entry

With exams suspended, on June 2, 2020, the AMF announced that it would, temporarily and on an exceptional basis, allow candidates to complete the probationary period before passing the exams, thereby facilitating their career entry in the context of the pandemic.

Despite the resumption of exams, this temporary measure will remain in effect until the backlog caused by the suspension of exams is cleared and the AMF is able to offer the exam sessions as per usual. The AMF expects to clear the backlog in a few weeks. Candidates currently in the process of carrying out their probationary period can still complete it and register for an exam session at their convenience, i.e., during or after their probationary period.

The AMF is continuing to monitor changes in the Government of Québec's public health recommendations in order to make any necessary adjustments to measures in place and safeguard the health and safety of its clients and employees.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

