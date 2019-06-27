AMF announces its key initiatives planned for 2019-2020

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published the Statement of key planned initiatives for 2019-2020 to inform the industry and the general public of the key regulatory and supervisory initiatives that it plans to carry out this year.

"The initiatives we are presenting are part of the implementation of the AMF's 2017-2020 Strategic Plan and the vision the organization has adopted: A proactive regulator bolstering confidence in a healthy and dynamic financial sector," said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO. "Among the many areas we will be focusing on in the months ahead will be strengthening our role as a local regulator close to its markets and further developing the frameworks for insurance, deposit institutions, the distribution of financial products and services, and securities."

This is the first time the AMF has published a statement highlighting the key planned initiatives of all its sectors of activity. It will now be an annual exercise.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

