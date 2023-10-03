Exclusive benefits await eligible Amex Cardmembers for renowned restaurant week

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Deepening its commitment to the restaurant industry, American Express Canada is proud to be the presenting partner of this year's MTLàTABLE, Montreal's highly-anticipated restaurant week.

From November 3rd to 19th, more than 135 restaurants will offer a range of culinary experiences at special pricing, showcasing the diversity of Montreal's renowned dining industry. Three and four-course options will be available at four fixed-price alternatives ($38, $53, $68 and $83). Exclusive benefits for eligible Amex Cardmembers, such as enjoying an Amex Offer during the event, are also on the menu.

"We are proud to support the Montreal restaurateurs that represent the best of the city's culinary scene," said Gerardo Welter, VP Marketing for American Express Canada. "With this partnership, we're helping Cardmembers discover a new favourite spot to support, and enjoy the offer that will be available to them."

American Express is accepted at many businesses across Canada, including in the dining industry. In 2022, over 23,000 places in Quebec started accepting American Express® Cards, including over 3,300 dining locations.

During MTLàTABLE, Cardmembers will be able to reserve tables at notable restaurants that span culinary styles and origins. To view the full program and full list of participating restaurants, please visit www.mtlatable.com.

"We are very pleased to announce the 11th edition of MTLàTABLE, the flagship event of Montreal's culinary scene," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "This year, there will be six additional evenings and more participating restaurants in various neighbourhoods. We are excited to note that so many restaurateurs are taking part in our project, giving rise to an inclusive and diversified event aligned with our mission to shine a spotlight on Montreal, North America's culinary capital."

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

An initiative of Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE is an opportunity to celebrate Montreal's culinary scene. From November 3-19 , the 11th edition of this gourmet event will feature delectable fixed-price menus ($38, $53, $68 and $83) in 135 restaurants. For further information on MTLàTABLE, please visit www.mtlatable.com. MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner American Express, its media partner La Presse, its partners MAPAQ and Sysco, together with Aliments du Québec, Casino de Montréal de Loto-Québec and Association Restauration Québec.

