TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Amazon and Staples Canada today announced that all Staples retail locations are accepting label-free, box-free returns for Amazon customers. Eligible Amazon items can be dropped off at the full-service shipping area inside Staples' 298 locations across the country, providing a convenient new return option for Amazon customers that helps minimize the need for additional shipping boxes.

The national initiative is the first of its kind for Amazon in Canada, and reflects the company's commitment to providing seamless returns solutions for customers. Eligible items can be dropped off at a Staples Canada store in the original manufacturer's packaging.

"Our collaboration with Amazon underscores Staples Canada's 30+ year history of serving Canadian communities by making everyday tasks easier and more convenient for our customers," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Whether you're a business, a parent or a student, Staples is committed to bringing essential services like this closer to where you live, work and shop."

"Amazon is built on customer obsession. We're thrilled to offer a new, convenient return option for customers in Canada through this collaboration with Staples," said Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Worldwide Returns and ReCommerce at Amazon. "Our goal is to make buying online as easy as possible, and help customers love their purchases. But we know there may be times when a customer needs to make a return, which is why we work hard to continue to raise the bar in offering a hassle-free returns experience."

Amazon offers more than 4,000 drop-off options in Canada, including Staples and Purolator, and select Couche-Tard and Canada Post locations. Amazon customers can return items at Staples stores after generating a QR code by visiting the Amazon.ca "Your Orders" page online or in the mobile app, clicking "Return or Replace Items", and following the prompts. Customers then bring eligible items to the drop-off location in the original manufacturer's packaging, for it to be packed and shipped at no extra cost.

To find an eligible Staples drop-off location, please visit the Staples store locator page.

