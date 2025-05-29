"We're thrilled to unveil this exciting slate of Canadian series and films that truly captures the country's diverse creative spirit. These Prime Video productions represent the rich tapestry of Canadian experiences—from the hockey rinks of the NHL to the punk rock scene of Montreal to the trailer parks of rural Alberta—and tell unique stories that will resonate with Canadians," said Mark Shopiro, Head of Prime Video, Canada. "Combined with our sports offering, Prime Video is giving Canadian viewers an unparalleled entertainment experience."

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2

Hit Amazon Original docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL announced the full player roster for its upcoming second season. The second season of the critically acclaimed series from Box to Box and NHL Productions features an unprecedented lineup that spans eras of hockey excellence, this season will include stars Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars), Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars), Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings), Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild), Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars), and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Brendan Shanahan. Returning players include Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) alongside previously announced forward Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), center Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets), defenseman Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) and captain Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators). Delivering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens, and the high-stakes world of the National Hockey League, this season grants even more access to the NHL's most compelling action from regular season showdowns to Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin's triumphant quest to become the NHL all-time goals leader to the current adrenaline-charged Stanley Cup Playoffs battles and the star-studded 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Season 2 will continue to feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them – including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

ROMCON: Who The F**k is Jason Porter?

Launching June 13 on Prime Video, this chilling two-part Amazon Original docuseries, directed by Henry Roosevelt, exposes the dark side of dating in Canada's largest city, Toronto. When successful real estate broker Heather Rovet fell for charismatic handyman "Jace," she believed she'd found her soulmate. For three years, their relationship seemed perfect—until a shocking discovery revealed her lover was actually Jason Porter, a convicted criminal with a history of romantic deception. As Heather uncovers a disturbing pattern of manipulation and connects with other victims, she transforms from heartbroken victim to determined investigator, risking everything to bring Porter to justice. Produced by Blink49 Studios for Amazon MGM Studios, the docuseries is executive produced by Allison Brough, Toby Dormer and co-executive produced by Allyson Luchak. The docuseries will make its world premiere debut at NXNE in Toronto on June 12 and screen at NXNE in Montreal on June 15.

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd

Previously announced live on stage at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, today, the band revealed the name of the upcoming Amazon Original documentary, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, and announced it is set to launch globally on Prime Video this summer. The film will chronicle the formation of Simple Plan in Montreal in the late 1990s, their rise to global stardom with hits like "Welcome to My Life," "I'd Do Anything," and "Perfect," and their continued impact as one of the most successful punk rock bands that continues to sell out shows worldwide. The documentary will feature never-before-seen archival footage, along with new interviews with the band members and celebrated icons of the punk rock community including Mark Hoppus (Blink 182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland & Noodles (The Offspring) and Fat Mike (NoFX). Directed by Didier Charrette, the film is produced by Sphere Media with executive producers Bruno Dubé, Renaud Chassé and Marie-Hélène Tremblay, and producer Samuel Sauvageau.

Karaoké Club

Karaoké Club, a new Amazon Original series adapted from the successful NBC Universal international format, features celebrities invited to participate in a one-of-a-kind karaoke competition filled with entertaining challenges during a wild night of performances. As the night progresses, some celebrities will be kicked out of the Club, while new arrivals will shake up the dynamics. Hosted by comedian Stéphane Rousseau, newly announced celebrity contestants include Karine Vanasse, Arnaud Soly, Lou-Pascal Tremblay, Debbie Lynch-White, Pierre-Yves Lord, and Chloée Deblois. The series is set to launch later this year with more celebrities to be revealed at a later date. Karaoké Club is produced by Attraction for Amazon MGM Studios.

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? Season 4

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? returns with a sensational fourth season and all-star cast featuring Guy Jodoin, Phil Roy, Patrice L'Ecuyer, Mehdi Bousaidan, Eve Côte, Liliane Blanco-Binette, Claude Legault, Mégan Brouillard, Guylaine Tremblay, and Anthony Kavanagh. Hosted by Patrick Huard, the series puts this standout cast to the test as they hold back laughs, guffaws, giggles, and even an overzealous smile. The hit Amazon Original comedy series uses 45 cameras to capture all the hilarious moments during an unpredictable six-hour competition. The series is produced by Attraction for Amazon MGM Studios. The series will launch early 2026 on Prime Video.

Vitrerie Joyal

Revealing the first on-set photo from Vitrerie Joyal, where series star Martin Matte appears as André Joyal, the character inspired by his father's life. The first-look offers a glimpse into the carefully recreated mid-90s glass company his father owned, capturing the atmosphere of the business world of that era. The comedy-drama is currently filming in Montreal with the previously announced ensemble cast including Pierre-Luc Funk, Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais, Marilyse Bourke, Florence Longpré, Guillaume Cyr, François Chénier, Steve Laplante, Rémi-Pierre Paquin, Sam Breton, and Marcel Leboeuf. The series is co-produced by Encore Télévision and Martin Matte for Amazon MGM Studios and will launch in 2026 on Prime Video.

Trailer Trash (Working Title)

One man's trash is another man's treasure. Prime Video announces the greenlight of upcoming comedy docuseries, Trailer Trash, in partnership with Lionsgate Canada. Executive produced by Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), the series follows two unapologetically Canadian brothers from Alberta and owners of Young Farts RV Parts, Jagger and Dawson, who have transformed their start-up business reclaiming and selling RV parts across North America into a wild success and viral sensation. Set in their RV Super Centre in Vegreville, Alberta, the unscripted series showcases the brothers' entrepreneurial spirit, larger-than-life personalities, and how they balance work and play. These unlikely business masterminds have gone viral with millions of views of their DIY videos on TikTok showcasing their favourite pursuits: drinking beers, smoking darts, and turning old RVs into cash. With their father, Cam, and mother, Teresa, alongside a unique cast of characters, these two owners will do anything to salvage a good time. With production about to start in Alberta, the series will release globally on Prime Video in 2026.

The projects announced as part of the Amazon Upfront join the critically acclaimed and award-winning slate of Canadian Amazon Original series and films including TIFF 2024 People's Choice Documentary Award winner The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal and TIFF 2023 People's Choice Documentary Award and Canadian Screen Award-winner Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, This Is The Tom Green Documentary, Tom Green: I Got A Mule!, Tom Green Country, The Sticky, Luxe Listings: Toronto, Three Pines, Saving Sakic, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery, Hard North, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, and French language content LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, Nuit Blanche, Pendant ce temps en cuisine, Pour un soir seulement, L'ultime gala and Elisabeth Rioux: sans filtre.

Since 2015, Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have commissioned more than 60 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Cross, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; High School, Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; ELLE, and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the upcoming 2025-26 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whip around show on Thursday nights. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2 is the latest original hockey program Amazon MGM Studios is producing with NHL Productions for Prime Video.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports, including Prime Monday Night Hockey, and also Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher and The Boys; and programming from channels such as Sportsnet, TSN, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Crave, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, and STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 16 top-tier networks (Global, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD), via Prime Video add-on subscriptions. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: primevideo.com

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.aboutamazon.ca and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC

Media Contacts: Catrina Jaricot, Prime Video, [email protected]