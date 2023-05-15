MIRABEL, QC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ) has retained Nolinor Aviation, a Quebec-based charter company located in Mirabel, in the Laurentians, to help optimize hunting tourism services to the Eastern part of the Anticosti island.

From August 29 to December 1, 2023, some 30 flights from Mirabel (CYMX) or Quebec City (CYQB) airports will take off for Rivière-Aux-Saumons (CTH7) on Anticosti Island. Nolinor Aviation's Boeing 737-200 combi aircraft will carry up to 76 passengers and all the necessary equipment for a unique hunting experience. Hunters who wish to register for the 2023 season can do so directly on the SÉPAQ Anticosti website.

Adventure partner for over 20 years

With its wide-ranging fleet suited to remote areas, Nolinor Aviation has extensive experience in passenger and cargo charters in North America and beyond. This will be Nolinor Aviation's first mandate with SÉPAQ, although the carrier has been offering charter flights to Anticosti Island with the Safari Anticosti operator since the early 2000s. The company has handed over a portion of its territory and facilities to SÉPAQ in 2021.

Quotes

"As the sole transport partner of Safari Anticosti for nearly 20 years, it is a real pleasure for our teams to once again operate flights to Anticosti Island, a true natural jewel that deserves to be discovered and appreciated by tourists from here and elsewhere."

-Marco Prud'Homme, Nolinor Aviation president

"This is great news for our flight operations. Our crews are delighted to be back to this destination and customer base."

-Vincent Dufort, Nolinor Aviation Sales Director

About Nolinor Aviation

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is the largest air transport company dedicated to commercial charter flights in Canada. Nolinor offers transportation services to all regions of Quebec, other Canadian provinces, the United States and elsewhere in the world, including gravel and ice runways in remote areas.

