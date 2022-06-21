ALL ABOARD! VIA RAIL ENCOURAGES CANADIANS TO RECONNECT WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO CELEBRATE CANADA DAY

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to team up once again with our long-time partners at Canadian Heritage as official sponsor of Canada Day 2022 and as the presenting sponsor of the National Canada Day Contest which encourages Canadians to reconnect with friends and family this summer.

"After a 2-year pause on in-person celebrations, these sponsorships highlight the joy we all feel to finally be able to reconnect with friends and family," said Michael Acosta, Senior Director, Commercial Affairs. "As VIA Rail offers more travel options to Canadians just in time for the summer season, we want to encourage Canadians to get out and explore our beautiful country by train."

The National Canada Day Contest presented by VIA Rail Canada will offer two grand prizes of a train trip for four to a Canadian destination of the winner's choice*.

VIA Rail is also delighted to be an official sponsor at the July 1st festivities in Ottawa at LeBreton Flats Park, where our popular mini train will be back after a two-year hiatus. The mini train will be available for children to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see you out in large numbers to celebrate with us and enjoy all the shows and activities taking place in Canada's Capital Region. You can view the full program of activities here.

About Canadian Heritage

Canadian Heritage and its portfolio organizations play a vital role in the cultural, civic, and economic life of Canadians. Canadian Heritage's mission is aligned with VIA Rail's vision to foster the participation of all Canadians in community life and to celebrate our rich and diverse heritage.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

*Conditions apply. For details long into:

Canada Day Contest: discover, celebrate and win - Canada.ca

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter : @VIA_rail

Facebook : viarailcanada

Instagram : @viarailcanada

VIA : the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Information : Jamie Orchard Suivre VIA Rail, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393‑8787, [email protected]