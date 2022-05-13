Algoma--Manitoulin advance polls open May 19

Elections Ontario

May 13, 2022, 14:56 ET

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election starts on May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 002, Algoma—Manitoulin will be at:

  • May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Blind River Community Centre: 110 Indiana Ave, Blind River, ON P0R 1B0

  • May 21 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
    • Chapleau Municipal Office: 20 Pine St W, Chapleau, ON P0M 1K0
    • Echo Bay Elks Hall: 96 Church St, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, ON P0S 1C0
    • Espanola Regional Rec Complex – Library: 175 Avery Dr, Espanola, ON P5E 1C9
    • Gore Bay Municipal Office: 15 Water St, Gore Bay, ON P0P 1H0
    • Captain Tilley's Community Centre: 592 552 Hwy W, District of Algoma, ON P0S 1E0
    • Manitouwadge Rec. Ctr: 2 Manitou Rd, Manitouwadge, ON P0T 2C0
    • Town of Thessalon Council Chambers: 187 Main St, Thessalon, ON P0R 1L0

  • May 21 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM
    • Hornepayne Royal Can. Legion – BR. 194: 48 Sixth Ave, Hornepayne, ON P0M 1Z0

  • May 25 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM
    • Killarney Mun. Building Lion's Den: 32 Commissioner St, Killarney, ON P0M 2A0
    • Dubreuilville Mun. Comp. & Social CTR: 23 Des Pins Rue, Dubreuilville, ON P0S 1B0
    • Mountain View Complex: 50 Durham St, White River, ON P0M 3G0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

