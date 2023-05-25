Alex Colville masterpiece June Noon illuminates Heffel auction and surpasses $2 million mark

Heffel auction soars to $17.2 million in sales, ignited by intense global bidding

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House , leading force in the art market, presented a remarkable collection of artworks at its highly-anticipated spring auction this evening in Toronto. The works were presented in Heffel's brand new Yorkville auction room, with participation from a global audience, as the live and online experiences were seamlessly married through Heffel's Digital Saleroom. In the spotlight were museum-quality and fresh to the market masterworks by Alex Colville, Emily Carr, Lawren Harris and E.J. Hughes, among many others. Heffel's marquee sale demonstrates the power and resilience of the art market, with an unwavering apetite for important works of art. (All prices are in Canadian dollars and include a buyer's premium.)

Alex Colville masterpiece, June Noon, surpasses $2 million at the Heffel auction on May 25, 2023 (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Heffel sells exceptionally rare Emily Carr canvas, Sitka Totem Pole, for more than $1 million at its spring auction (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

The packed saleroom witnessed an exhilarating moment as the iconic masterpiece by Alex Colville, June Noon found a new home amidst intense bidding. With its commanding presence and thoughtful depiction of the artist and his wife, Rhoda, June Noon achieved an explosive result, selling for an impressive $2,161,250. Fresh to the auction market after spending more than 50 years in the famous Langen Collection in Germany, the important 1963 masterpiece was shown at the 1966 Venice Biennale and has been widely exhibited and sought-after ever since.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming success of tonight's auction," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel. "The extraordinary results achieved reflect the impressive works on offer, the passion of collectors across the world and the vibrant and incredibly strong auction market. We are deeply grateful for the continued support and trust bestowed upon us by our consignors."

Highlights from the Spring 2023 Live Auction

Alex Colville led the Heffel sale as the acclaimed June Noon surpassed the $2 million mark. The work was admired at Heffel's cross-country previews and found a new home tonight after it had been well cared-for in an important European collection for half a century (est. $1,500,000 – 2,500,000).

Emily Carr's exceptionally rare and brightly coloured canvas, Sitka Totem Pole surpassed the million dollar mark at the Heffel auction and sold for three thousand times its original selling price of $400, which is inscribed on the back of the painting. The beloved work has been cared for by the same family since it was first acquired from Carr's dealer, and has only been seen by the public once in the last 100 years when it toured with the National Gallery of Canada's 2006 exhibition, Emily Carr: New Perspectives on a Canadian Icon.

Lawren Harris's mesmerizing Northern Image, consigned from the Alma Mater Society of the University of British Columbia was standout at the Heffel auction, captivating attendees with its dynamism and beauty. This cherished artwork from Harris's abstract period commanded significant attention and achieved a remarkable sale price of $1,021,250 and became the most valuable abstract work by the artist ever sold at auction (est. $450,000 – 550,000).

E.J. Hughes' masterpiece canvas Abandoned Village, Rivers Inlet, BC fetched an impressive $1,801,250 at auction, exceeding presale expectations. The widely known and exceptional example by Hughes was consigned from the Alma Mater Society of the University of British Columbia and made its market debut at Heffel this evening.

Arthur Lismer's remarkable An Ontario Village (Meadowvale), a treasure among the artworks on offer, emerged as a highlight in the sale as it far surpassed its estimate of $250,000 to $350,000 and sold for a monumental $751,250. The large scale canvas, commanding in scale and rich in colour, is a museum quality example by the Group of Seven artist.

Two iconic works by Andy Warhol garnered heavy competition in the Post-War & Contemporary Art session, following Heffel's global Warhol record last fall. The highly-coveted portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from the Reigning Queens series sold for $277,250 and the Bald Eagle from the Endangered Species series sold for $301,250, a new world auction record for the iconic image globally.

Jean Paul Riopelle's market is stronger than ever, as Canada prepares to celebrate his centenary. The Automatist artist shined bright in the spring auction, with the sale of four examples from important periods in his incredible career, all of which surpassed their estimates. The outstanding works were led by the dynamic 1958 canvas Foison which sold for $661,250 (est. $250,000 – 350,000).

Heffel is now inviting consignments for the fall 2023 auction season, encompassing international and Canadian works of art. The deadline for spring consignments is August 2023.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com .

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

