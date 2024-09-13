FORT ERIE, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Airbus celebrates 40 years of presence in Canada with an order by the Government of Ontario for three Airbus H135 helicopters for the Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area and in the OPP's North West (Thunder Bay) Region.

Copyright Mike Reyno (CNW Group/Airbus)

Airbus Helicopters established its Fort Erie, Ontario, facility in 1984 which has served as the foundation for Airbus' presence in Canada. Since the construction of the first helicopter production centre in Ontario, the company has greatly expanded its presence in the country and has grown to be a key player in the Canadian aerospace industry, covering the commercial airliner, helicopter, defence and space sectors. Established in several cities in Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec, today Airbus boasts a robust industrial activity in the country, including its A220 commercial airline final assembly line and programme headquarters in Mirabel.

Since its early days, Airbus' helicopters have been protecting Canadian citizens through law enforcement, emergency medical services, energy, firefighting, search and rescue, private and business transport, and aerial work.

At an official celebration held at Airbus Helicopters' Fort Erie facility in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, Vic Fedeli, and other dignitaries, joined in commemorating the company's 40 years of contributions to Canada's aerospace industry.

"For 40 years, Airbus has been an important part of the community here in Fort Erie, helping create good-paying manufacturing jobs for our world-class Ontario workers, with economic benefits that have stretched across the province," said Premier Doug Ford. "I'm so pleased to be here to congratulate the incredible team for their success over the last 40 years, and to announce that our government is continuing to support Ontario manufacturing workers by ordering three new Airbus H135 helicopters that will be used by the OPP to fight auto theft and keep communities safe."

"Airbus Helicopters is a key player in our province's aerospace industry, representing the best of Ontario-made innovation on the world stage," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We congratulate Airbus on their incredible 40 year milestone in our province, and thank them for their commitment to supporting the very best of Ontario's highly-talented workforce in our tech and manufacturing sectors."

Dwayne Charette, President, Airbus Helicopters in Canada, said: "Over the past four decades, Airbus Helicopters in Canada has grown to be a key player in our aerospace industry. Our success has been driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and close collaboration with our customers. As we celebrate this major milestone, it's especially meaningful to see our trusted partners in law enforcement continue to choose us to support their vital missions. Thank you to the Ontario Provincial Police for their trust. This order is a testament to the strength of our relationships and our ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of those who safeguard our communities in Ontario".

On its 40th anniversary, Airbus reaffirms its determination to remain a key player in the Canadian aerospace industry and to pioneer sustainable aerospace. Building on its heritage and successes, the company is committed to continuing the excellence that has shaped the past four decades.

The challenge of the next 40 years will be to decarbonize the aerospace industry. Airbus intends to actively contribute to sustainable development and the transformation of the aerospace sector by developing a range of solutions including cleaner fuels, hydrogen-powered aircraft and electric options. Earlier this year, Airbus announced respective memorandums of understanding with Canada's three busiest airports, Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport to study the feasibility of hydrogen infrastructure.

In Ontario alone, Airbus Helicopters employs around 300 people. Since 1984, Airbus Helicopters has delivered nearly 600 helicopters in Canada. With over 760 helicopters in service and more than 220 operators across Canada, Airbus Helicopters in Canada is the leader for civil and parapublic helicopters with eight different Airbus types. In 2023, Airbus helicopters in Canada accumulated over 275,000 flight hours. The Fort Erie Ontario facility completes, customizes, and delivers helicopters for Canadian customers, and is the centre of excellence for light single gearboxes, and the single source for critical composite components supporting platforms worldwide. Each year, Airbus Helicopters ships 34,000 parts from Fort Erie to customers around the globe.

About Airbus in Canada

In Canada, more than 4,500 people work at ten sites and Airbus offices and subsidiaries covering the commercial airliner, helicopter, defence and space sectors. Airbus' presence in Canada contributes to approximately 23,000 indirect jobs and generates more than C$ 2 billion in revenues annually for more than 850 Canadian companies. The A220 is the only Airbus commercial aircraft programme to be piloted outside of Europe, making Canada the most significant official presence of Airbus outside of Europe. To learn more about Airbus' presence in Canada, visit the page here.

Copyright Mike Reyno

For additional visuals, please access our media gallery here.

To subscribe to Airbus press releases to media, please click here.

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Amélie Forcier, Airbus in Canada, +1 (514) 452-5279, [email protected]; Alison Ivan, Airbus Helicopters in Canada, +1 (905) 994-2921, [email protected]