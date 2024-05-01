@Airbus #A220

MIRABEL, QC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (Airbus Canada) is pleased to announce that it has reached a labour agreement with the 1,300 unionized employees at its Mirabel site, in Quebec. After several months of negotiations, the employees who assemble the A220 aircraft, and who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), ratified the tentative agreement by around 77%, including the adjustments recommended by the conciliator appointed by the Ministry of Labour.

This new employment contract positions Airbus as the leading employer of choice in the Quebec aerospace industry. The increased flexibility achieved through this agreement will facilitate a better balance between shifts and the transfer of knowledge between more experienced employees and those who have joined the company recently. This condition is essential as the A220 production rate is ramping up. It will enable increased efficiency in order to produce a higher number of A220s and reach the break-even point for the aircraft programme in 2026.

The new five-year collective agreement includes :

wage increases of 23% (8%, 3% and 4% in subsequent years) as well as a retroactive part;

a better access to group insurance, with extended coverage;

improved vacation policy and pension plan;

a significant increase in evening premiums and the addition of a new exceptional evening and night premium to foster knowledge transfer.

"With this new agreement, Airbus Canada and its Mirabel employees are putting in place the winning conditions to ensure the long-term success of the A220, whose production rate is set to almost double over the next two years. We are delighted to have ratified this new agreement, so that we can continue working with our employees, whose expertise and commitment make it possible to manufacture one of the world's best aircraft, here in Quebec," said Benoît Schultz, CEO of Airbus Canada.

The Mirabel-based workers who assemble the A220, the latest single-aisle aircraft in its category, are essential to the aircraft's success. The agreement reflects the mutual commitment of both parties to the long-term success of the A220, the Mirabel site and Airbus' growing presence in Quebec.

About the A220 Family

A member of the Airbus family for over five years, the A220, designed and assembled in Quebec and acclaimed for its exceptional performance and versatility, has become a preferred choice for airlines. The A220 cuts fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat by 25% compared with previous-generation aircraft. With more than 325 A220s delivered to 20 airlines operating on five continents, the A220 is the optimum aircraft for offering operational flexibility on both regional and long-haul routes. To date, more than 100 million passengers have flown on the A220, and over thirty airlines have ordered more than 900 of the aircraft. A study by PwC has estimated the economic impact of the A220 in Canada at over $40 billion over 20 years. Some 3,500 people work at the A220 Mirabel site.

About Airbus in Canada

In Canada, more than 4,500 people work at the ten sites and offices of Airbus and its subsidiaries, including over 4,000 in Quebec. The main production sites are the A220 commercial aircraft programme headquarters and Airbus Atlantic Canada, both in Mirabel, Quebec, Airbus Helicopters Canada in Fort Erie, Ontario, and NAVBLUE in Waterloo, Ontario. Other Airbus sites and subsidiaries are located in Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec. Airbus has been present in Canada for 40 years and contributes to the creation of some 23,000 indirect jobs, and generates sales annually of around C$2 billion for some 700 Canadian companies.

