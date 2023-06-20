The airline tops the ranking for the fifth time

MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to announce that it has been named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The awards ceremony took place this morning at the Paris Air Show, held at the Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace in Bourget, France. Marc-Philippe Lumpé, Chief Operations Officer of Air Transat, and Frédéric Nappert, Specialist, Systems and Standards of Air Transat, joined by members of the Air Transat flight crew, were on hand to receive this prestigious award.

"Receiving this award fills us with immense pride," says Lumpé. "It testifies to the unique place we occupy in our passengers' hearts, and it highlights the exceptional nature of our service and our commitment to excellence. Our unrivaled expertise, which puts our customers at the centre of all our actions, enables us to live up to the trust they place in us every day."

"I would like to express my gratitude to all our employees, whose ongoing commitment and unwavering professionalism represent the essential elements that have earned us this most prestigious recognition," says Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "Receiving this award for the fifth time illustrates their exceptional contributions, which are at the heart of our success."

"We congratulate Air Transat on the fabulous achievement of being voted the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2023 for the fifth time," adds Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer of Skytrax. "This award is a great recognition for all of the Air Transat front line staff who are clearly delivering great standards to gain this highest level of customer satisfaction."

Air Transat won this award in 2012, 2018, 2019, 2021 and now 2023, in addition to being voted North America's Best Leisure Airline in 2022.

About the World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry".

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September 2022 to May 2023, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Favourite Leisure Airline for the 13th consecutive year at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards (2012, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023)

North America's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards (2022)

