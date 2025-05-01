MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, is consolidating its leadership in the French Antilles with an innovative route from Québec City. The airline is the first to offer a direct connection between Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport (FDF). The weekly flight, which is now available for booking, will operate on Sundays from December 14, 2025, to April 26, 2026.

"This new non-stop service to Fort-de-France strengthens our position as the leading carrier to the South from Québec City," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat. "It not only allows us to expand our presence in Martinique, which we already offer year-round from Montréal, but also increases the productivity of our network and the use of our A321LR aircraft. The Québec City region is a priority market for Air Transat, and the opening of this route is a direct response to rapidly growing demand."

"We are delighted with this new non-stop addition between Québec City and Martinique, operated by Air Transat. Popular with travellers, Fort-de-France becomes the very first destination served in the Lesser Antilles from YQB. This new service, which will undoubtedly be enthusiastically welcomed, is fully in line with our commitment to develop our flight offer for the benefit of passengers from our region and from all over Québec," added Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

Air Transat will operate this new route with the A321LR, an aircraft renowned for its efficiency. Featuring ergonomic cabins and an advanced inflight entertainment system, the A321LR offers passengers a comfortable and pleasant flying experience. It also includes Club Class seating, allowing passengers to enjoy a premium experience on their way to their destination.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montréal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East coast of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Air Transat's fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

