MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") announces having reached a new support agreement with the equipment manufacturer of GTF1 engines, this time covering the two calendar-year periods of 2025 and 2026.

The support package includes compensation to address the direct costs associated with the aircraft that are grounded and those anticipated to be grounded, and is similar in structure to the previous agreement reached with the equipment manufacturer of GTF engines covering 2023 and 2024, with the compensation provided in the form of credits to be applied to the manufacturer's products and services, including the purchase of two additional spare engines.

Transat intends to evaluate opportunities to monetize these new spare engines, including through a sale and lease back or other financial transactions.

On September 10, 2024, Transat had agreed to a support agreement including financial compensation from the manufacturer for the costs related to grounded aircraft in 2023 and 2024.

