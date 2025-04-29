Adjournment of the meeting to May 1, 2025

MONTREAL, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Company") announces the adjournment of its annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to May 1, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The adjournment is due to the absence of the required participation quorum to validly hold the shareholders' meeting. According to the Company's bylaws, the quorum required to hold a meeting is 25%. As of 10:30 a.m. on April 29, the number of shares represented in person or by proxy reached 21.35% of the issued and outstanding voting shares. The 25% quorum will not apply at the resumption of the meeting on May 1.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, virtually via live webcast at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-884-167-043 and in person at Lumi Experience –1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, 36th floor, suite 3610, Montreal (Quebec) H3B 4W8. Shareholders are advised to refer to the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2025, for details on how to connect, participate, and vote at the meeting.

The record date for shareholders of Transat entitled to vote at the meeting remains the close of business on March 20, 2025. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so and may submit their proxies until 1:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2025. Shareholders who have previously submitted proxies do not need to take any further action, as these proxies remain valid for use at the resumption of the meeting on May 1.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. It renews its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in its category, which is essential to ensure the energy efficiency of its operations. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

Source: Transat A.T. Inc. (www.transat.com)

Media:

Andréan Gagné

Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility

[email protected]

514 987-1616, ext. 104071

Media site: transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

Financial analysts:

Juliette Gauthier

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

[email protected]

514 987-1616, ext. 104019

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.