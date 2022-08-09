Canada's most-recognized loyalty program is making it easier for collectors to now qualify for top-tier Gold and Onyx status with fewer Reward Miles

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As of today, as part of its promise of providing more value to more collectors sooner, the AIR MILES Reward Program is reducing the number of Reward Miles™ required to qualify for its highly sought-after AIR MILES Gold® and Onyx® collector statuses. AIR MILES collectors will now only need to earn 500 Miles (instead of 1,000 Miles) within one calendar year to qualify for AIR MILES Gold status, and only 5,000 Miles (instead of 6,000 Miles) within one calendar year to reach AIR MILES Onyx status. Collectors qualifying for a status change will be automatically upgraded.

"Gold and Onyx collectors are already our highest engaged collectors, benefitting from more trips and more merchandise with Dream Miles™ and getting more everyday products for free with Cash Miles™ just for shopping at the 300-plus brands issuing the AIR MILES currency," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES. "As part of our commitment to uncover new value for the millions of Canadians who carry our card in their wallet or have our app on their phone, we regularly review our status benefits to ensure we are providing Canadians with a robust program that offers the choice, flexibility and value consumers are looking for. Reducing the number of Miles required to achieve Gold and Onyx tiers is yet another way we're making the collector experience even more meaningful."

With this exciting enhancement to the program, more AIR MILES Gold and Onyx status collectors can receive exclusive benefits and discounts. Gold collectors can enjoy bonus offers, access to exclusive experiences, and more value with up to 5% fewer Miles when redeeming for merchandise items, select flight discounts and more. Onyx collectors will receive an automatic upgrade to Shell Go+ status (until December 31, 2022), personal shopper service and priority customer service, and they'll enjoy bonus offers and continue to get more value with up to 10% fewer Miles required when redeeming for merchandise items, select flight discounts and more.

This enhancement follows the recent launch of a new card benefit on BMO AIR MILES World Elite and BMO AIR MILES Mastercard products that provide cardholders with a 2x-the-Miles multiplier on any eligible grocery store purchase – demonstrating that, as a program, AIR MILES is committed to introducing new ways to reward its collectors with more flexibility and value. Collectors can apply for a BMO AIR MILES Mastercard product here.

The easiest and quickest way to level up to the next tier is with an AIR MILES credit card. Cardholders of the BMO®† AIR MILES® Mastercard®* and the BMO®† AIR MILES® No-Fee Business Mastercard®* automatically qualify for Gold status. Cardholders of the BMO®† AIR MILES® World Elite®* Mastercard®*, the BMO®† AIR MILES® World Elite®* Business Mastercard®*, the BMO®† AIR MILES® Business Mastercard®* and the American Express®†† AIR MILES® Reserve credit card automatically qualify for Onyx status.

As of July 28, AIR MILES Gold and Onyx collectors can sip, savour and share with Somm, a lifestyle app for foodies, wine lovers and anyone who appreciates good taste. Through this limited-time offer, AIR MILES Gold and Onyx collectors will receive a free, four-month Somm Cru Membership that lets members experience premium benefits at restaurants, hotels and lifestyle brands, and receive invitations to exclusive events. Collectors can also get 20% off a Somm Grand Cru Membership for the first four months and enjoy three wines delivered to their door each month, along with all the culinary and lifestyle benefits of Somm Cru. Collectors can download the app to sign up for the Somm Membership; terms apply.

To learn more about the new AIR MILES Gold and Onyx collector status qualification requirement changes visit https://www.airmiles.ca/en/profile/status-benefits.html.

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands, and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

