Getting Closer to Your Next Moment: Canadians are Sitting on a Mountain of Value in Unclaimed Rewards

AIR MILES invites collectors to check their accounts to turn unclaimed rewards into unforgettable memories

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - " Millions of Rewards Across Canada" – Over the last two days, a mysterious mountain of blue packages appeared on the lawn of a Calgary home, sparking curiosity and chatter. The unexpected arrival — stacked high and spilling out in all directions — turned heads as Calgarians speculated about its origin. Today, after days of questions and buzzing onlookers, AIR MILES® claims responsibility for the stunt and the packages revealed their secret: they represented hundreds of unclaimed rewards across Canada – a playful reminder about the value potentially waiting in collector's accounts for them to claim.



"AIR MILES is the rewards program that wants collectors to redeem their rewards so they don't miss out on what they've earned. With the value in collector accounts, Canadians have an opportunity to redeem their AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ for millions of rewards that can be turned into meaningful moments. From dream vacations to that perfect Sunday morning cup of coffee from your Smeg Coffee Maker, and must-have items from coveted brands, there's a bit of everything just waiting in collector accounts," says Katherine Carl-Musson, Head of Marketing at AIR MILES. "This stunt is a powerful visual demonstration of the potential rewards waiting on the doorsteps of homes across Canada."

At any given moment, a collector somewhere in Canada has enough Miles to collect a reward that's been waiting for them in their account. To contextualize just some of the value that collectors could redeem, there are currently enough Miles in accounts across the country to claim*:

24,899 Dyson Airstrait™ Straighteners in Winnipeg

66,451 Apple AirPods 4 in Toronto

126, 215 Ninja Air Fryers in Calgary

10,888 KitchenAid® Stand Mixers in Montreal

Tens of thousands of flights to Hawaii from across Canada

from across Hundreds of thousands of gas fill-ups at Shell

To inspire collectors to check their account balance and explore the array of redemption options available, AIR MILES is hosting an immersive activation in Calgary at 6 West Cedar Pl SW, West Springs, Calgary – the site of the home buried in blue boxes – on Saturday, November 9. Attendees will have an opportunity to walk away with one of the hundreds of unclaimed rewards available on site – that dream flight, coveted home appliances, tech gadgets, and much more** – while sipping on complimentary hot coffee or tea and nibbling on mini donuts.

"Whether it's hosting a brunch with a photo-worthy Smeg toaster, getting ready for girls' night with Dyson's latest hair tools, catching that flight for your bucket-list vacation or getting an early start on your holiday shopping by grabbing the latest gadgets for the people on your list, your Miles can help you collect more moments," says Carl-Musson. "We don't want our collectors across Canada to miss out on that special moment they've already earned. AIR MILES wants to give our collectors a reason to check their account balances and redeem their Miles–but not just those in Calgary, so we're sweetening the pot with a special November Redemption event."

Redemption Event Details

Collectors across Canada have a rich opportunity to use their Miles AND get some back! Opt in and redeem your Dream or Cash Miles between November 14 to 21, 2024 and get up to 30% Miles back. Now that's what we call a win-win! Visit [airmiles.ca/unclaimed] to learn more and log in to your AIR MILES account today to see what rewards may be waiting for you. Terms and restrictions apply.

Calgary Activation Details

Saturday, November 9

6 West Cedar Place SW, West Springs, Calgary

Visit us from 11 am to 5 pm**

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 9.5 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

* Representative examples only. Actual reward availability and quantities may differ. Visit airmiles.ca for details and available rewards.

** No purchase necessary. Contest rules apply. See [airmiles.ca/unclaimed] for details.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by AIR MILES Loyalty Inc.

