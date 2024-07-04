More than a third admit their phone is the last thing they see before falling asleep

TORONTO, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - While technology has created a convenient and increasingly connected world, where groceries, shopping and global communication are available at our fingertips, a new Leger survey commissioned by AIR MILES reveals two thirds of Canadians feel they spend too much time on their phones and social media. The same proportion (67 per cent) crave more moments, but a third rarely or never create them.

AIR MILES has transformed its business to help empower Canadians to Collect more moments, rolling out an integrated consumer marketing campaign anchored by a touring activation that launches in Toronto tomorrow, stopping in select cities throughout the summer. Offering Canadians a tactile opportunity to experience the power of Collect more moments, The Moment Shop is a branded retail experience awash in AIR MILES' iconic blue that invites visitors to choose from a selection of free rewards, including gift cards to their favourite brands like Amazon, TJX brands (Winners, Homesense, Marshalls), car rentals, Dyson products and more.

"Our research shows that 80 per cent of Canadians think it's important to create and experience small moments that make them happy. AIR MILES wants to help collectors get to their next reward and moment faster, and The Moment Shop is one tangible experience that brings our mission to life, with more to come," says Kat Carl-Musson, Head of Marketing, AIR MILES. "It's not the things our collectors redeem for, but the connections they make through them that matter, and we're focused on helping Canadians get the most they can from AIR MILES."

What memory-making moments are Canadians looking for this summer? Topping the list are shared moments with friends and family over a meal or drinks (50 per cent), spending time outdoors (38 per cent), road trips (23 per cent), days at the beach or pool (20 per cent), weekends at the cottage or camping (16 per cent), dinner parties and hosting (16 per cent), and going on vacation (15 per cent). Among the moments visitors will find in AIR MILES' The Moment Shop this summer are "The Middle of Nowhere Brunch Spot Moment," "The Marshmallow Torch Moment," and "The Patio Weather Moment."

Collect more moments this summer, Canada

Rolling out this summer across TV, out-of-home, PR, social, experiential, influencer and digital channels, the campaign offers Canadians opportunities to experience more moments and reintroduce themselves to the AIR MILES program in addition to The Moment Shop.

Epic Moments Contest: Further layering on the excitement, AIR MILES is introducing the Epic Moments Contest (open July 2 ), offering collectors the chance to win one of four grand prize moments: a trip to Japan , a glamping getaway, a family reunion, or a pampered pet experience.

Further layering on the excitement, AIR MILES is introducing the Epic Moments Contest (open ), offering collectors the chance to win one of four grand prize moments: a trip to , a glamping getaway, a family reunion, or a pampered pet experience. Redemption Event: Starting July 19 , AIR MILES will launch its largest redemption event to date where collectors can opt in to redeem their Dream or Cash Miles and receive up to 35 per cent back in value.

"This launch campaign is a big moment for AIR MILES and for all of our collectors, and it's only the beginning. Canadians will be seeing and hearing from us more than ever before," says Carl-Musson.

The Moment Shop will be visiting the below cities throughout the summer, follow along on Instagram @airmiles_canada socials for more:

TORONTO

VANCOUVER

EDMONTON

CALGARY

MONTREAL

OTTAWA

HALIFAX

CHARLOTTETOWN

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 9.5 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Methodology

An online survey of 1,529 Canadians aged 18 or older was completed between the 1st and 3rd of June, 2024, inclusive, using Leger's online panel, LEO. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of ± 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For more information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228