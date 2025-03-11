Expanded features empower all collectors to redeem how and when they want, adding more depth to

AIR MILES' 'Collect more moments' brand promise

AIR MILES Blue collectors can transfer up to 500 Miles per year between Cash Miles and Dream Miles and vice versa.

All collectors can purchase Dream Miles for $0.20 each, in increments of 100, 200, 500, and 1,000, per transaction.

Growing list of partners include Lyft, Ashley, Marble Slab Creamery, Hayu, and Emma Sleep .

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - In its ongoing mission to offer Canadians greater choice, flexibility and convenience, the AIR MILES Program today announced the introduction of a new set of features, including extended transfers between Dream and Cash balances, and the ability to buy Dream Miles. Together, these enhancements offer all collectors more options to reward themselves in ways that suit their evolving needs.

"As cost-of-living pressures continue to rise, we're committed to empowering every single collector across the country with the necessary tools and flexibility they need to redeem rewards quicker," says Kat Carl-Musson, Head of Marketing at AIR MILES. "With the introduction of these new program features, we're showing Canada that we're listening, anticipating needs, and empowering collectors to get the most value from the program."

Transfer Miles

Blue collectors asked, and AIR MILES listened: these collectors can now transfer up to 500 Miles per year between Cash Miles and Dream Miles and vice versa, giving them the flexibility to get closer to short-term redemptions or save towards that bucket-list reward. Introduced in June 2024, the transfer miles option initially enabled Gold and Onyx collectors to convert Dream Miles to Cash Miles and vice versa, with Onyx collectors enjoying unlimited transfers and Gold collectors limited to 1,000 Miles annually. With today's announcement, AIR MILES is also increasing the transfer limit for Gold collectors to 3,000 Miles daily, empowering these collectors with significantly increased choice.

Gold and Onyx collectors are already harnessing the power of transfer miles to reward themselves how and when they want, effectively collecting more moments. Since the feature was introduced, these collectors have transferred more than 160 million Miles and redeemed over 123 million of those Miles. Nearly half (45 per cent) of these redemptions were used for eVouchers at brands such as Amazon, Walmart, UberEats, and redtag.ca, suggesting that Canadians are looking to save on everyday essentials and treat themselves with accessible rewards.

Buy Miles

As of March 4, 2025, AIR MILES collectors can purchase Dream Miles for $0.20 in increments of either 100, 200, 500, or 1,000 per transaction, letting them top up their balances seamlessly—for bucket-list rewards, or everyday essentials. With added flexibility for Dream redemption categories, this new feature provides an easy and accessible option to support collectors who are close to redeeming for a reward but don't have enough Miles banked.

New Partners, New Opportunities

With the addition of 26 new partners since relaunching its brand 6 months ago, AIR MILES continues to expand earning opportunities for collectors across a breadth of categories. The most recent additions to the roster include notable brands such as Lyft, Ashley, Marble Slab Creamery, Hayu, and Emma Sleep. Whether it's hailing a ride, upgrading your home with a new living room set, streaming the hottest new reality TV, elevating your sleep game or enjoying that perfect scoop, these partnerships provide new earning opportunities.

"AIR MILES continues to implement program enhancements and add innovations that give collectors more choices for rewards with the money they're already spending," adds Carl-Musson. "We're thrilled to introduce these expanded program features, which, in conjunction with adding new partners, offers Canadians more opportunity to earn and redeem, bringing them closer to their next reward moment."

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 9.5 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind in Canada to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For more information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228