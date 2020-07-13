AIR MILES® and Shell Canada launch Shell Go+ to all Collectors, giving them more ways to get rewarded

All AIR MILES Collectors now have access to Shell Go+ Member Benefits at Shell, allowing them to get and use Miles in new, relevant and accessible ways

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES® Reward Program along with Shell Canada, a Partner of AIR MILES for more than 27 years, introduced Shell Go+ to all Collectors, providing access to a full suite of member benefits. Shell is offering all AIR MILES Collectors membership in Shell Go+ for the remainder of 2020. This will give each Collector access to everyday benefits along with special bonus offers and experiences.

As Canadians continue to be affected by recent events, Shell Canada and AIR MILES want to ensure Collectors are supported and rewarded with timely, meaningful offers as part of a shared commitment to give Collectors more – when and where it really counts.

Shell Go+ gives all Collectors the opportunity to get even more Miles with every visit including:

Up to 100% more Miles on all Shell fuels

100% more Miles on eligible in-store purchases

A top-up of 5x the Miles when Collectors use any BMO®† AIR MILES® Credit Card

10 Bonus Miles when they use 95 Cash Miles towards a purchase

"The launch of Shell Go+ to all Collectors for the remainder of 2020 demonstrates the power of two leading brands coming together to identify new ways to reward Canadians, when it matters most," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Together with one of our original Partners, we are thrilled to provide our Collectors with valuable and relevant Program offers, especially as our communities feel the impact of these challenging times."

"Here at Shell, our mission is to help make life's journeys better for all Canadians," said Andrea Brecka, General Manager Retail for Shell Canada. "We realize that the last few months have been a journey that many of us have never experienced before and, as we head into the summer months and begin moving again, we want to help our customers do so safely and rewardingly. That is why, for the remainder of 2020, Shell is making Shell Go+ and all its member benefits available to all AIR MILES Collectors."

Collectors can visit www.shell.ca/goplus to learn more.

About Shell Canada Limited:

Shell has been operating in Canada for over 100 years and employs about 3,700 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated oil and gas companies in Canada. Learn more at www.shell.ca

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions or, instantly, in-store or online through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

For more information, please visit: www.airmiles.ca.

