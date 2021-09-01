AIR MILES® and its Partners Hit Historic MILEstone, Issuing 100 Billionth Reward Mile

Canada's most recognized loyalty program thanks its Partners and Collectors for joining this incredible journey, commemorated with a week-long social media celebration

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES Reward Program is celebrating an incredible milestone, reaching 100 Billion Reward Miles issued to its Collectors. Launched in 1992, AIR MILES started with 13 Partners – including BMO, Sobeys, and Shell, who have been with the Program since the very first Mile – and has grown to become an icon of the Canadian retail landscape. In honour of this moment, AIR MILES is stopping to thank its coalition of Partners who have worked together to create 100 Billion Miles worth of unique, memorable, and rewarding experiences for Canadians.

What started as an idea in a hotel room 29 years ago has grown to approximately 10 million active Collector Accounts, representing two-thirds of Canadian households swiping their AIR MILES Card more than 1,000 times per minute, every day. And with the ability to get Miles at 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country, Collectors are able to turn everyday purchases into incredible Rewards, with a Reward being redeemed every 2 seconds of every day.

"We are immensely proud of helping our Partners and Collectors reach 100 Billion Miles. While our Program has continued to evolve over our 29-year history, we have remained solely focused on collaborating with our amazing Partners to deliver incredible Rewards for Canadians ," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "As we look back on our journey, we stand tall with the understanding that we have collaborated with some of Canada's favourite brands to respond and adapt to consumers' changing needs over time. And while we pause for a moment to celebrate our 100 Billionth Mile, we can't help but look ahead to the next 100 Billion Miles."

Together with its Partners, AIR MILES reaching 100 Billion Reward Miles issued represents:



12,706,480 Dyson V11 Absolute Stick Vacuums or

28,768,699 SMEG 2-slice toasters or

Approximately $10.5 billion worth of free groceries at Sobeys or free gas at Shell with AIR MILES Cash Miles or

Collector statuses or 2,660 AIR MILES Dream Miles for each Canadian to use on flights

To celebrate Collectors and the issuance of its 100 Billionth Mile, AIR MILES is inviting Canadians to visit the Program on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a week's worth of incredible giveaways, beginning August 30. The celebration kicks off an exciting time for AIR MILES, with additional announcements and Program enhancements to come throughout the remainder of 2021 that will deliver even more rewarding experiences for its Collectors.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, or attractions or, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca .

