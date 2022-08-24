AIR MILES collectors can now earn Reward Miles at Best Buy Canada through airmilesshops.ca

Canada's most-recognized loyalty program and Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer bolster online earning opportunities for AIR MILES collectors



TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program is thrilled to announce that, starting today, collectors can earn Reward Miles™ when shopping online through airmilesshops.ca with Best Buy Canada.* Best Buy adds to an expansive roster of brands featured on airmilesshops.ca that includes Expedia, Old Navy, Simons, and many more, giving collectors the choice and flexibility to earn Miles across every major category of online shopping. Collectors will earn 1 Mile for every $20 spent on eligible products at Best Buy through airmilesshops.ca; plus, they'll enjoy rich bonus-offer events to accelerate their path to rewards (category exclusions apply).

The addition of Best Buy reflects AIR MILES' commitment to enhancing the choice collectors have and the value they receive for shopping through airmilesshops.ca. As an organization, AIR MILES continues to evolve its program to unlock value for collectors by adding new and exciting ways to earn and redeem Miles across its network of 300+ leading brands.

"We are beyond proud to announce the addition of Best Buy Canada to our airmilesshops.ca platform," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "This opportunity with Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer demonstrates diversification for our program as AIR MILES continues to drive value for collectors by delivering more ways to earn Miles."

Featuring a variety of today's top brands, it's easy for collectors to be rewarded by online shopping with airmilesshops.ca. Here's how it works:

Sign in: Collectors sign in to airmilesshops.ca and use the collector number on their AIR MILES card; or, they can check the AIR MILES app daily for offers on Best Buy.

Collectors sign in to airmilesshops.ca and use the collector number on their AIR MILES card; or, they can check the AIR MILES app daily for offers on Best Buy. Find their favourite store : Collectors can then scroll through hundreds of online stores, click the "Shop now" button, and then be redirected to a brand's online store to shop as ususal.

: Collectors can then scroll through hundreds of online stores, click the "Shop now" button, and then be redirected to a brand's online store to shop as ususal. Get Miles: Collectors earn Miles once they've completed their eligible purchase at the participating online store

Collectors can earn AIR MILES Reward Miles while shopping at Best Buy Canada by visiting www.airmilesshops.ca.

* Some category exclusions apply. For full offer details, visit

https://www.airmilesshops.ca/en/shops/best-buy-canada

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian and global brands online, and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions; or, instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With more than 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada, and with an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in Total Retail, catering to customers how, when and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Ashley Rochefort, AIR MILES, [email protected]