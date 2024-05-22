Collectors begin earning Reward Miles at Pharmasave locations across Canada, starting in September 2024

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) is expanding its collaboration with Pharmasave, a leading independent pharmacy retailer in Canada, beginning in September, 2024.

This expansion gives AIR MILES collectors a new way to earn and redeem Reward Miles in-store at participating Pharmasave outlets across Canada, excluding Quebec. This announcement builds on AIR MILES' latest program enhancements designed to allow Canadians to shop and earn the way they want on groceries and more.

"Pharmacies are a cornerstone of communities across Canada and a major category of everyday spend, along with gas and grocery. We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Pharmasave to offer Canadians more value on the money they're already spending on essentials," says Shawn Stewart, President of AIR MILES Reward Program. "This new chapter allows us to provide more collectors across Canada with another avenue to earn Reward Miles on their everyday purchases and help alleviate some pressures on their wallets."

"At Pharmasave, our mission is to serve Canadian communities and empower individuals to prioritize their health and wellbeing. Integral to achieving this mission is building partnerships that enhance value to our customers," says Ivan Guillen, CEO of Pharmasave. "As a network of independently owned and operated pharmacies, embarking on this new journey with AIR MILES as part of our partnership expansion allows us to deliver exceptional value but also deepen the relationship with our customers in each of our communities."

In September, collectors will earn one Mile for every $10 spent on eligible purchases, with Bonus Mile offers to be announced.

Pharmasave operates over 870 stores across Canada, offering a wide range of products including health, beauty, household items, food, and personal care items. Each independently owned Pharmasave location prides itself on tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each community it serves.

AIR MILES remains committed to enhancing the program's offerings and earning opportunities for collectors. Canadians are encouraged to stay tuned for more announcements that reflect AIR MILES' commitment to bringing value to collectors' everyday lives.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 10 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

About Pharmasave

With more than 870 stores across Canada, Pharmasave is one of Canada's leading independently owned and operated community pharmacies. Since its founding in 1981, Pharmasave has focused on building a national platform of community-based pharmacies designed to provide exceptional patient-centred healthcare, medication advice, drug store products and customer service. Each Pharmasave location operates independently to serve its individual community, which ensures both programs and services are tailored to the needs of patients and a commitment to helping all customers live well with Pharmasave.

