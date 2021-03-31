Members will enjoy their current Elite Status through the end of 2022

Validity of all Priority Reward vouchers issued in 2020 extended by one full year, and valid for use until October 2022

Other flexible policies, including a pause on points expiry, also extended

MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced several updates for Aeroplan Elite Status members, ensuring their status remains in effect, to give them flexibility and certainty. The changes include the extension of current Elite Status until the end of 2022, in addition to a previous extension through 2021, as well as the possibility to accelerate their status qualification in the years ahead.

"Loyalty is a two-way street, and we understand and appreciate why so many of your travel plans are interrupted this year. For that reason, we are automatically extending Aeroplan Elite Status for an additional year—through to the end of 2022," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce at Air Canada. "These changes are some of the many ways we're recognizing our members and demonstrating our commitment to welcoming them back onboard, whenever it's the right time for them to travel again."

This is the second year Air Canada has extended the status of its Aeroplan Elite members. In order to provide greater ease and flexibility, changes for Aeroplan Elite Status members include:

Automatic extension of 2021 Aeroplan Elite Status

All Aeroplan Elite Status for 2021 will automatically be extended through to the end of 2022.

Priority Reward Vouchers also extended

Air Canada is also extending the validity of all unused Priority Reward vouchers issued in 2020 by one full year, making them valid for use until October 2022.

Elite Status Qualification Jumpstart for 2022

For Aeroplan members who earn any Elite Status through their 2021 flight activity, the Status Qualifying Miles, Segments, and Dollars earned in 2021 will be honoured the next year, jumpstarting their status qualification in the years to come.

These improvements come in addition to other changes for all Aeroplan members:

Change or cancel Flight Rewards, free of charge

Aeroplan flight rewards booked through April 30, 2021 (for travel through April 2022) can be changed or cancelled free of charge, at any time. Members who opt to cancel will receive all of their Aeroplan points back in their account, plus a full refund of any associated taxes, fees and surcharges on the unused value of their travel.

Temporary pause to expiration of Aeroplan points

We have further paused expiry of Aeroplan points until January 31, 2022. This means that between now and January 30, 2022, any points which would have expired will not. Effective January 31, 2022, our recently improved expiration policy will apply, meaning that points will expire if an eligible transaction has not been completed prior to this date.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/aeroplan/news/covid-19.html

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]; Internet: aircanada.com/media

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

